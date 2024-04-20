Lei Day Heritage Festival, May 1 at Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House

Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House hosts its annual celebration of Lei Day on May 1, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be filled with vibrant colors, fragrant flowers, and the spirit of aloha in honor of the rich tradition of lei-making in Hawaiian culture.

Lei Day holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Hawai’i, serving as a joyous celebration of the beauty and significance of the Hawaiian lei. At the Lei Day Heritage Festival, a family-friendly event, guests of all ages will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the art of lei-making through hands-on workshops led by skilled artisans. Learn the techniques and traditions of lei-making as you create your own beautiful lei masterpiece.

In addition to lei-making workshops, the Lei Day celebration will feature live music performances by talented local musicians including Jordan Soon and Liz Morales, cultural demonstrations highlighting the beauty and significance of Hawaiian culture, and food from Tru Grindz.

Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House is a cultural institution dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history, heritage and culture of Maui.

The venue is currently seeking sponsors to support the Lei Day Heritage Festival and help create a memorable experience for the community. Organizations interested in partnering to celebrate Hawaiian culture and promote family-friendly events, are invited to join as a sponsor. For sponsorship opportunities and more information, contact [email protected], or call 808-244-3326.