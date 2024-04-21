Best Buddies Friendship Walk returns to Maui Mall Village, April 27

Best Buddies Friendship Walk. PC: Best Buddies in Hawaiʻi

Maui Mall Village has announced it will host and sponsor the Best Buddies Friendship Walk, a fundraiser and community celebration for Best Buddies in Hawaiʻi. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 and continues until noon.

Participants will enjoy a wide range of activities, including a warm-up, friendship walk, live music, inspirational speakers, food and beverages, swag and more.

“The Best Buddies Friendship Walk champions a great cause, and we are pleased to once again serve as the site for this important fundraiser,” said Maui Mall Village’s property manager James Cashman. “Last year, we saw a significant amount of community support and hope to see even more Maui residents of all ages coming out to participate, enjoy the festivities and root on family and friends.”

Friendship Walks will occur across the country this spring to support inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Community members are encouraged to join the walk at Maui Mall Village to help raise funds. Registration for the Best Buddies Friendship Walk is free, and there is no fundraising minimum. Visit www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/hawaii for more information and to register.