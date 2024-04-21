Ceremony, candlelight vigil to honor victims during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

The County of Maui Department of the Prosecuting Attorney will commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week by holding a ceremony and candlelight vigil on April 24 to promote community awareness of crime victims’ rights and available services.

The public is invited to the event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Kalana O Maui, County Building front lawn at 200 S. High St. in Wailuku.

The ceremony will include special guest speaker Molly Maurer, a survivor of mass shootings in Las Vegas and Thousand Oaks, Calif. She is currently the Program Manager for peer support at Give an Hour, an organization that offers mental health services in communities across the country.

Throughout the event, service providers will host booths offering resources for those seeking assistance. These resource providers can provide an essential lifeline to help individuals navigate challenging circumstances.

“We invite the community to be a part of this year’s ceremony as we unite in solidarity to honor the rights of crime victims and bolster essential support services for those affected,” said County of Maui Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Martin. “This year, the ceremony carries an even deeper resonance as we extend our compassion and assistance to victims of crime who were impacted by the August 8 wildfires.”

The County of Maui Department of the Prosecuting Attorney is promoting community awareness of crime victims’ rights and services during the 2024 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 21-27, 2024, with funding from the National Association of Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Assistance Administrators (NAVAA) through a grant from the Office for Victims of Crime (OVC), within the Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice.

Martin said the support from NAVAA and OVC will help the County help crime victims. “Members of our community are encouraged to help promote justice through service to crime victims by joining our 2024 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week activities and supporting victim assistance programs on a daily basis,” he said. “Whether you’re a survivor, advocate, service provider or concerned community member, your presence at this ceremony is invaluable. Together, let’s honor the resilience of victims, raise awareness, and extend a helping hand to those in need.”

For more information about National Crime Victims’ Rights Week activities or victims’ rights and services in MauiCounty, call 808-270-7695, email [email protected] or visit www.mauicounty.gov/674/Victim-Witness-Assistance-Division.

For information about national efforts to promote 2024 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, visit www.ovc.gov.