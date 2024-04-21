Maui News

First look: 2024 Maui Marathon’s ‘Lahaina Town Memorial Run’ and 10K and 5K run/walk

April 21, 2024, 8:24 AM HST
The 54th annual Maui Marathon’s “Lahaina Town Memorial Run” got off to a smooth start this morning as hundreds of runners set off on a shorter half-marathon from the Puʻunēnē Sugar Mill, and 10K and 5K run/walks from the Maui Tropical Plantation. All races started before 6 a.m., and were set to conclude at the Maui Tropical Plantation in Waikapū.

Live results are posted online at https://my.raceresult.com/286676/live.

  • Jase Evans – 3rd Grade Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena. PC: B. Carvalho (4.21.24)
  • 5K – Mason Stewart (Uniontown, PA). PC: B. Carvalho (4.21.24)

Significant traffic delays and stops were projected to occur, specifically on Highway 30 between Māʻalaea and Wailuku, from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The 10K and 5K events were estimated to be finished by 7:30 a.m. while the half marathon is estimated to be completed by 10:30 a.m. Drivers are asked to proceed safely and be aware of runners, volunteers and officials on the road.

There was no full marathon this year due to the ongoing issues and recovery efforts in West Maui and to avoid disrupting or inconveniencing the Lahaina community.

