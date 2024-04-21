Hawaiʻi Gas welcomes new VP of Human Resources

Manu Bermudes portrait. PC: Hawaiʻi Gas

Hawaiʻi Gas, the state’s only franchised gas utility, announced that it has expanded its executive team by welcoming Manu Bermudes in the role of vice president of Human Resources. In this capacity, Manu will lead the charge in nurturing and developing talent, driving organizational development, and championing diversity and inclusion efforts across the company. Her responsibilities will extend to playing a pivotal role in strategic growth planning, aligning human resources strategies with the company’s long-term initiatives.

“Manu brings a wealth of HR experience, and we are thrilled to have her join our executive leadership team,” said Alicia Moy, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi Gas. “Her extensive background in employee engagement and labor relations will guide us as we develop our local talent and continue to grow in line with our clean energy goals.”

“Hawaiʻi Gas is at a critical juncture in its growth as the energy industry intersects with sustainability and technology,” said Manu. “The extraordinary talent at Hawaiʻi Gas will play a pivotal role in this transformation, and I look forward to working closely with the teams to help usher in this new era of innovation.”

Most recently, Manu served as the vice president of Human Resources and DE&I at Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company, Inc., and previously held HR leadership positions at Par Refinery, Rengo Packaging, and BAE Systems Hawai’i Ship Repair. Manu currently serves as a member of the State of Hawaiʻi Workforce Development Council and is co-chair of its Employer Engagement Committee. She was also recently appointed board member on the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi.