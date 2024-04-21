Maui physician celebrated for volunteerism

Dr. Livaudais Felicitas. PC: Kaiser Permanente

In honor of upcoming National Volunteer Week, Kaiser Permanente has announced the 2023 recipients of the national David Lawrence Community Service Awards. The annual award honors Kaiser Permanente employees in each of the organization’s eight regions for their outstanding volunteer activities that improve community health and wellness.

Maui’s Felicitas Livaudais, MD, and O‘ahu’s Melanie Shim, MD, were both recognized for their outstanding volunteer activities that improve community health and wellness.

Dr. Felicitas Livaudais is a pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente Kīhei Clinic. Livaudais has dedicated 300 hours annually over the past 17 years to various causes in the Maui community. Livaudais serves on the board of the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, aiding children in foster care and those suffering abuse and has been instrumental in providing resources like donated cell phones and glasses to children in need. She has been a board member of IMUA Family Services for 17 years, enhancing services for children with special needs and supporting the addition of autism services. As a recent board member of the Hawai‘i chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics in Maui, Livaudais has organized events to unite pediatric physicians and advocate for patient care. She is also a mentor at the John A. Burns School of Medicine where she takes pride in her mentees who have become practicing physicians in Maui. Livaudais’s work with the Ho‘oikaika Partnership focuses on adverse childhood experiences, educating social workers, and the community. She is also involved with Project Vision, aiding the homeless and those frequently utilizing shelters.

Livaudais will direct her $10,000 award grant to IMUA Family Services and Friends of the Children’s Justice Center. Notably, for Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, her efforts to extend fundraising will go to build a home for young adults aging out of foster care.

Dr. Melanie Shim is a pediatric endocrinologist at Kaiser Permanente Mapunapuna Medical Office in Honolulu. With over 25 years of volunteer service, Shim is committed to making the lives of children with diabetes healthier and happier. Shim partnered with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in Hawai‘i to establish Camp He Ola Ke Keiki, the state’s only in-person summer camp for children and teens with type 1 or type 2 diabetes. Over a four-day, three-night stay on O‘ahu’s North Shore, participants develop greater self-confidence, learn how to manage their diabetes, and make lifelong friendships. In addition to serving as the camp’s medical director, Shim has built partnerships with local farms to advocate healthy eating and has established support and exercise groups for those affected by diabetes. While her extensive volunteer work also includes Special Olympics and Girl Scouts of America projects, her passion is with the American Diabetes Association. Shim serves on ADA’s leadership board and leads initiatives like Project Power, which focuses on weight control for children. Averaging two hundred volunteer hours annually, she also speaks at the John A. Burns School of Medicine and conferences nationwide.

Shim will split her $10,000 donation between the Hawai‘i Alzheimer’s Association’s Maui Emergency Caregivers’ Respite Fund and the American Diabetes Association’s Camp He Ola Ke Keiki.

The David Lawrence Community Service Award is named for David Lawrence, MD, former chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente and a lifelong advocate for improving health.