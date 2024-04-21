Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi hosts Maui Strong Support Group, April 24 in Lahaina

Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi hosts a Maui Strong Support Group from 5:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Maui Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic in West Maui, just below the Lahaina Civic Center.

The group offers in-person help to those feeling the need to connect with others affected by the recent natural disaster on Maui.

Join the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Hawaiʻi and Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi for support and healing. There is no cost to attend and water and snacks will be provided.

