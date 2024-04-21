Molokaʻi youth join MEO’s overnight Kamp Kāohi















During the second Maui Economic Opportunity-run Kamp Kāohi, 23 Molokaʻi youth participated in games and activities that highlighted the negative impacts of alcohol, tobacco and bullying and learned about their “sources of strength.”

The middle and high school youth maneuvered around an obstacle course wearing goggles that simulate drunkenness, played the “Telephone Game” to illustrate the harm of spreading rumors, and learned the power of listening in an exercise involving a blindfolded youth. Other activities focused on leadership, resiliency and effective communication.

Dr. Deborah Goebert of the John A. Burns School of Medicine stopped by to present her “Sources of Strength” curriculum, which touched on mental health and suicide prevention.

The camp took place April 13 and 14 at Molokaʻi Baptist Church. It was organized by MEO Youth Services and the Kāohi program on Moloka‘i. Staff from Maui flew over to assist the Moloka‘i team.

For more information about MEO Kāohi programs on Molokaʻi, call 808-553-5472.