DOH sets follow-up inspection for Tuesday at Wailuku business

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard to a Wailuku business on Friday due to a cockroach infestation.

The closure was implemented during a routine inspection of Takamiya Market, located at 359 North Market St.

Health officials said they observed cockroaches on food contact surfaces and in the kitchen when food items and cooking equipment were stored.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Tuesday to re-assess the establishment’s progress with eradicating the infestation and implementation of pest prevention and control measures.

Prior to being allowed to re-open to the public, the DOH is requiring the following parameters to be met:

Use a professional pest control company and establish a cockroach treatment and monitoring plan to fully eradicate the infestation;

Remove all grease from underneath and on kitchen equipment to eliminate the pest attractant; and

Seal/repair cracks along the floorboards and within the walls to eliminate pest entryways.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.