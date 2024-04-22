Gov. Green marks Earth Day with appointments for Climate Resilience and Marine Affairs

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., marked Earth Day 2024, by announcing the appointment of Charles “Chip” Fletcher, Ph.D., as Special Advisor for Climate and Resilience and David Karl, Ph.D., as Chair of the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Marine Affairs. These appointments are aimed at addressing critical environmental challenges and advancing initiatives for sustainable development in the state.

Charles “Chip” Fletcher, Ph.D. (left); and David Karl, Ph.D. (right)

“Amid the challenges of climate change, Earth Day reminds us of the importance of proactive environmental action. With the appointments of Dr. Chip Fletcher and Dr. David Karl, we’re reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and resilience in Hawai’i. Their expertise will drive initiatives to protect our communities and natural resources for generations to come. Together, we’re shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for our keiki,” said Gov. Green.

Fletcher, currently serving as the Interim Dean of the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa, brings expertise in climate change, coastal community resiliency and natural coastal systems. With a dedicated research team focused on climate modeling and identifying climate hazards, particularly in underserved communities, Fletcher’s work has been instrumental in advancing strategies to make Hawaiʻi more resilient to climate change impacts, according to a news release announcement.

As Special Advisor for Climate and Resilience, Fletcher will advise the governor on issues related to climate adaptation, drawing upon his experience and dedication to environmental stewardship. Fletcher is also the former Chair of the Honolulu Climate Commission; served on the Kailua Neighborhood Board and on the State Legacy Lands Commission.

“I am honored to serve as Special Advisor for Climate and Resilience and look forward to working closely with Gov. Green to address the urgent challenges posed by climate change,” Fletcher said. “Together, we will strive to ensure that Hawaiʻi remains at the forefront of climate resilience efforts, protecting our communities and natural resources for future generations.”

Dr. David Karl, a Professor of Oceanography and Director of the Daniel K. Inouye Center for Microbial Oceanography: Research and Education (C-MORE) at the University of Hawai’i, has been appointed as Chair of the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Marine Affairs.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Karl has made contributions to microbial oceanography and marine research, including the establishment of the Hawai‘i Ocean Time series (HOT) program. As Chair of the Advisory Committee on Marine Affairs, Karl will lead efforts to consolidate planning and execution on the blue economy, fostering collaboration among stakeholders and developing actionable recommendations to support sustainable ocean-related policies and initiatives.

“I am deeply honored to accept the role of chair of the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Marine Affairs,” said Karl. “Together, we will harness the expertise and resources available to us to advance the new blue economy, promoting economic diversification and environmental stewardship.”

The team led by Dr. Karl will update the 50-year-old “Hawaiʻi and the Sea — 1974” report prepared for the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Science and Technology and published by the state of Hawaiʻi Department of Planning and Economic Development, known now as the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The 1974 report reviewed state actions taken since a similar report in 1969 and emphasized areas of urgent concern such as the environment and population growth, and explored diversification of economic opportunities for the state.

Earth Day by departments

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has initiated Phase 2 of its Plastic Road Pilot on Fort Weaver Road, working with partners to test a recycled plastic polymer in the pavement binder. This project aims to repurpose plastic waste, including consumer plastic and abandoned fishing nets, into road materials, thus diverting waste from landfills. Phase 1, completed in October 2022, utilized recycled plastic polymer in the binder, equivalent to keeping 195,000 plastic bottles out of landfills. Local plastic waste is now being incorporated into Phase 2 of the project, further reducing environmental impact.

The Department of Accounting and General Services partnered with the Department of Land and Natural Resources for a Going Green Recycling Event, collecting electronic waste to prevent it from entering landfills.

The DLNR Division of State Parks organized a stream clean-up event at Makiki Valley State Recreation Area for Earth Day, promoting environmental stewardship and community engagement.

The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture Plant Quarantine Branch participated in Earth Day events earlier in the year, focusing on education and outreach to soldiers, family members, and US Department of Defense ID cardholders at Schofield Barracks. The department’s involvement underscores its commitment to environmental awareness and education.

Staff members at the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency are working to create a productive garden setting that will not only supplement the agency’s food supply during emergencies, but also serve as a model for preparedness and resiliency. This effort also includes Hawaiian flowering plants such as ʻilima and pīkake.