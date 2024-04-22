Maui Surf Forecast for April 23, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 02:16 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 08:13 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 01:36 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:50 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:47 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf heights along all shores will remain below advisory thresholds through the weekend. A small, medium period northwest swell will arrive late Wednesday and continue through Saturday. Choppy, rough surf expected all week along east facing shores due to the trade winds. South facing shores will continue to see small background swell pulses through rest of the the week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.