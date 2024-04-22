Schatz announces more than $62.45 million for Hawaiʻi Green Infrastructure Authority

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced that the Hawai‘i Green Infrastructure Authority is receiving $62.45 million in grant funding from the Environmental Protection Agency to deliver solar power to low-income households across the state.

HGIA is a part of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, and will help finance residential rooftop solar projects as well as storage and community-owned solar systems.

In addition, the Biden administration also announced the launch of a new website for the American Climate Corps, a national program aimed at training young people for clean energy and climate resilience jobs. The Nature Conservancy, Hawai‘i and Kupu are among the organizations across the country that people can apply to.

“The new Solar for All grant funding will help low-income households across Hawai‘i take advantage of solar power and save money on energy bills – all while cutting pollution and creating good-paying, union jobs statewide,” said Schatz. “Fighting the climate crisis will also require Americans everywhere working in conservation, clean energy, and climate resilience jobs. Through President Biden’s American Climate Corps, I’m glad to see organizations across the country follow in the footsteps of Kupu and The Nature Conservancy in empowering local people to become a part of the fight to save our planet.”

