Slim’s Power Tools hosts 31st Annual He-Man Competition this Saturday

31st Annual He-Man Competition.

Slim’s Power Tools, Hawaiʻi’s largest locally owned power tool distributor, presents the 31st Annual He-Man Competition, set to take place on Saturday, at the storeʻs Kalepa Place location in Kahului, Maui.

Contestants will show their power, skill and accuracy as they compete in three events, demonstrating their prowess with power tools. They will receive a $20 powerbuck just for participating.

Challengers will face the “Drill Da Bit,” drilling a hole through a 4×4 using a brace drill. Meanwhile, vendors will take on the “Cut Da Wood,” sawing through a 4×4 using a reciprocating saw, followed by the “Unscrew Da Screw,” removing two 2″ drywall screws from a 4×4 using an impact driver, and concluding with “Drill Da Bit,” drilling a 5/8″ hole through a 4×4 using a cordless drill.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Successful challengers will win a He-Man competitor shirt and an additional $50 powerbuck.

Rand Okemura, coordinator of the He-Man competition notes that the event is modeled after lumberjack competitions.

The public is invited to witness the battle of skill at the Kahului store starting at 9 a.m. and concluding at 12:30 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The competition will be accompanied by the Slim’s Power Tools Clearance Sale, featuring hundreds of discounted items, vendor demonstrations, and a power tool sale starting at 8 a.m.

Celebrating 50 years of business, Slim’s Power Tools has stores in Honolulu and Kahului, Maui. The business offers a wide range of products and expert advice.