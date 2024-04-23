Hawaiian Electric utility work to impact traffic on Dairy Road in Kahului, April 30-May 1

To ensure reliable service, maintenance work at the base of two utility poles will impact area traffic along Dairy Road fronting the Maui Marketplace in Kahului on Tuesday, April 30, Wednesday, May 1, and Thursday, May 2, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PC: @MauiElectric / IG – Google.

To ensure reliable service, maintenance work at the base of two utility poles will impact area traffic along Dairy Road fronting the Maui Marketplace in Kahului on Tuesday, April 30, Wednesday, May 1, and Thursday, May 2, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No service interruptions are planned for this work.

For the safety of the public and crews, the work requires a closure of the right lane of Dairy Road headed in the northeast direction going towards the Kahului Airport. During this work period, drivers can anticipate seeing crew members and several flatbed trucks and the use of air compressors, which can cause some noise in the immediate area.

Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in this immediate area.