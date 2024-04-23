Mayor Bissen’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings resume Wednesday

Residents are encouraged to attend Mayor Richard Bissen’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting, which resumes 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Lahaina Civic Center after pausing for two County-facilitated Lahaina meetings last week.

Officials from US Army Corps of Engineers, state Department of Health and other agencies will discuss the status of debris clearing, how trees in the burn zone are determined to be hazardous and testing for shoreline water quality during this week’s meeting.

Facilitated by the Mayor, representatives from county, state and federal agencies offer weekly updates that cover progress, schedule and frequently asked community questions as debris cleanup continues. Community meetings started in November.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at www.mauirecovers.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD