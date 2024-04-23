Six Maui students awarded $1K academic scholarships by Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation

Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation academic scholarship awardees. Top row (l-r) Caroline Sloper, Tulip Hori, Easton Wright. Bottom row (l-r) Jonah Deshong, Chloe Garcia, Tara Zamani. PC: Jerman Foundation

Six Maui County high school seniors have been awarded $1,000 each by the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program. Now in its 20th consecutive year, the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program provides academic scholarships to local high school seniors who will attend an accredited four-year college or university. To date, the program has awarded more than $75,000 in scholarships to Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i students who have displayed a passion for returning to Maui County after college to contribute to the community.

This year’s recipients are Jonah Deshong of H.P. Baldwin High School, Chloe Garcia of Maui High School, Tulip Hori of Seabury Hall, Caroline Sloper of Kamehameha Schools Maui, Easton Wright of Kamehameha Schools Maui and Tara Zamani of Kīhei Charter School.

This fall, Wright will be attending Chaminade University, where he plans to study computer science. “This scholarship represents not just financial support, but also a pathway for me to pursue my passion for software engineering, contribute to Maui County’s technological growth, and uphold the values of aloha in everything I do,” he said. “This scholarship not only eases the financial burden on me and my family, but it also inspires me to make the most of this opportunity and give back to the community in the future.”

Hori is planning to study international relations. “I am so honored and grateful to be a recipient of the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation scholarship this year. I truly feel supported in my journey toward college,” she said. “With how expensive college tuition can be today, this contribution to my education is such a blessing. It is amazing to have people like Josh and Souk Jerman supporting the younger generations and helping them reach the heights they could not reach on their own.”

Sloper will attend Yale College with plans to study molecular, cellular and developmental biology. To Josh and Souk Jerman, she said, “Mahalo for creating this scholarship for local students who want to serve our community. Your contributions allow us to follow our dreams. Your investment in the students of Maui means so much, and I am committed to coming back home to continue this cycle of giving.”

Garcia will be attending the University of Portland, where she will study nursing. The scholarship, she said, “Will help me fulfill my dream of becoming a registered nurse and providing quality compassionate care for the people of Maui. It makes me feel truly wonderful to be acknowledged for my efforts to return to my hometown after achieving my degree and my heartfelt appreciation goes out to Josh and Souk Jerman for providing ambitious students of Maui with the chance to pursue their dreams of pursuing a higher education.”

Josh Jerman is an award-winning, top-producing real estate broker on Maui. He and his wife, Souksamlane, are the founders of the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program. For more information about the program, visit http://jermanfoundation.org.