Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort debuts refresh timed to 10th anniversary 

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, situated on Maui’s southwestern coastline along Mōkapu Beach, announced the completion of its enhanced room product. Marking the resort’s 10th anniversary, the refresh establishes a new decade for the property and includes a redesign of key components within the resort’s 320 guest rooms, including 35 suites.

“For more than a decade, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort has offered a tranquil retreat for guests looking to immerse themselves in the property’s breathtaking surroundings and rich cultural offerings,” said Dena Roady, General Manager of Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. “These curated room enhancements draw inspiration from the property’s unique location, allowing us to further elevate the guest experience with personalized service and thoughtful touchpoints.”

The refreshed accommodations boast a redesigned living area, featuring new furniture and updated lighting. Notable upgrades in the bedrooms include new mattresses, headboards, and TVs, complemented by floor-to-ceiling windows and a private lānai. The bathrooms have been revamped with new vanities, along with sleek glass shower doors.

“As we step into this new decade, we are opening our doors wider than ever, inviting guests to experience the unique charm of Maui at a resort that is not only the Andaz brand’s flagship property in a resort destination but also an embodiment of the island’s aloha spirit,” said Sean Quigley, Director of Commercial Strategy. “Our commitment to providing a unique and authentic Maui experience remains at the heart of our operations.”

In response to the recent wildfires impacting the Maui community, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort is actively involved in community relief efforts, supporting organizations such as World Central Kitchen and American Red Cross and collecting essential items on behalf of the Maui Strong Fund.