Kīhei 4th Friday town party features The Drivers on April 26

Kīheiʻs 4th Friday April Town Party. PC: K4F

The April Kīhei 4th Friday town party will take place at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This month’s free celebration features live music by Da Mauiwowee Band with Fatima and The Drivers, as well as a variety of food booths and trucks, art, crafts and local shopping.

Maui’s Classic and Collector’s Cars will be on display near the Keiki Zone. This month also features a Keiki Zone with Face Painting & Balloon Twisting, 4 Kids Quick Science, Huge Yard Games, Tale Magic, Hula Hoops, Rope Bubbles and a Mermaid Photo Booth.

The Azeka Shopping Center Mauka is located at 1279-1280 S. Kīhei Rd. Free parking is located less than one block away at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza.

Main stage entertainment schedule:

6 p.m. to 6:10 p.m. – Intro – MC Kathy Collins

– Intro – MC Kathy Collins 6:10 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. – Da Mauiwowee Band with Fatima

7:20 p.m. to 7:35 p.m. – Lucky Number Drawing

– Lucky Number Drawing 7:35 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. – Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

– Announcements – MC Kathy Collins 7:45 p.m. to 8:55 p.m. – The Drivers

8:55 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Closing Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

Food court entertainment schedule:

6:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. – Curtis Williams

Activities for Keiki and Teens: FREE Face Painting & Balloon Twisting, 4 Kids Quick Science, Huge Yard Games, Hula Hoops, Rope Bubbles, and a Mermaid Photo Booth.

Food Booths and Food Trucks include: Molokai Hot Bread, Fiyah Foods, Only Ono BBQ, Thai Esan Maui, Maui Cookie Lab, Taco 8th Wonder, Wow Wow Lemonade, Al’s BBQ, Maui Epanadas, Unreal Bobba, Wai Lemi and Yellowbelly.

K4F Retail: Alpha Maui, Boobie Shack, Babelynn Basey, Bee Nourished, Eunique Earrings, Glow Goddess, Golden Seraphina, Hanakini Swim, Hawaii Fudge, Healing Hands, Honi Designs, Holly Warrington Photography, Hous of Raven, Hula Cookies and Ice Cream,Hui No’eau, Island Virtual, Jawrsize, Jessie Tepora Art, Kekai Maile, Linx Hawaii, Little Ocean Jewelry, M& D Designs, Maui Shellery, Maui Mood Swing, Maui Veterans, Meahanalima, Mishni Bikini, Mystic of the Rainbow, Navea Maui, Objects of Desire, Paia Spice Company, Rowdy Outdoors, Shaka Apparel, Shop Da Abilay’s, Sunflower Gifts, Trende Boutique, Twisted Tailsman, Tropic Trade, Unusual Design, Upcountry Aloha, and Wilikina Creations.

In addition, Azeka Shopping Center has a variety of eateries Mauka and Makai: Coconuts Fish Café, Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill, Ekolu Kitchen 1279, Fork & Salad, HomeMaid Café, Izakaya Genbe, Java Café, Le Bazaar, Maui Pie, Miso Phat Sushi, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Panda Express, Peace Love Shave Ice, Peggy Sue’s, Roasted Chiles,and Wow Wow Lemonade.

Other Azeka Shopping Center Merchants: AA Oceanfront Rentals, Ace Hardware, Bank of Hawaii, BEK, Inc., Boost Mobile, DK Barber, Hawaiian Cruisers, Hele Gas Station/Mini Mart, Ikaika Construction, Island Art Party, Jonathan Thomas DDS, Kaiser Permanente, Kihei Community Association, Kihei Wailea Flowers by Cora, Maui Mojo Wellness,Maui Pediatric Dentistry, Maui Powerhouse Gym, Maui Toy Chest, Maui VR, Next Level Marble & Granite ,Ocean Nail Spa, O’Reilly Automotive, ProArts Playhouse, Skyridge Lending, Snorkel Bob’s, Stellamation, The Sun Spot, Susu’s Studio & Design, Territorial Savings Bank, U.S. Post Office, and Zen Tattoo & Art Gallery.

Volunteers and Special Donations: Kīhei Charter School.

Kīhei 4th Fridays consistently looks for volunteers. For those interested in volunteering for the monthly events, contact the Kīhei 4th Fridays Facebook page.