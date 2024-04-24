Maui businesses set for inaugural Aloha Market event April 26-28 in Manhattan

Maui-based VITALITEA HAWAI’I is one of several Maui-based small businesses to participate in Mana Up’s upcoming inaugural Aloha Market in Manhattan. Photo Credit: VITALITEA HAWAI’I

Several Maui-based small businesses will participate in Mana Up’s inaugural Aloha Market from April 26-28 in SoHo, Manhattan, New York. The city will host the multi-day Hawai‘i-themed immersive shopping and cultural event, featuring 40 companies.

The event also supports and celebrates Maui small businesses that endured the devastating effects of the August 2023 wildfires that destroyed Lahaina town and leveled homes in parts of Upcountry.

Presented by Mana Up, a Hawaiʻi-based economic development initiative, Aloha Market will spotlight 10 Maui-based businesses in a special area, called “Aloha for Maui” and dedicated to Maui products. Aloha Market will also host educational sessions focused on Maui’s ongoing recovery efforts. Several Maui-based companies will appear in person to perform demos, speak at panels and meet attendees.

Among the featured 40 participants at this one-of-a-kind event are several Maui-based small companies. These privately owned businesses include Advance Wildlife Education; HI Spice; Maui Chili Chili Oil; Maui Crisps; Maui Kuia Estate; Maui Nui; Nāpili FLO Farm; Chef Sheldon Simeon, Vitalitea Hawaiʻi; and Wrappily.

“We stand in solidarity with our Maui entrepreneurs at our Aloha Market, and we encourage attendees to visit our event, engage with these fantastic Hawaiʻi companies and see what they have to offer the New York community,” said Meli James, co-founder of Mana Up. “Now more than ever, supporting our small businesses on Maui is paramount, especially as many rely on the tourism industry for their livelihoods. Even today, the ripple effect of the wildfires persist, and our small companies are continuing to face challenges.”

In addition to the Maui-based businesses, this event will present over 40 Hawai‘i creators and entrepreneurs, along with a variety of activities such as: flower lei-making, food tastings, cooking demos, children’s activities, Hawaiʻi-focused educational sessions and other special events. Aloha Market is also supported by official Hawaiʻi partners Hawaiʻi Visitor and Convention Bureau and Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority; as well as Shopify, Hawaiian Host Group and Kahala.

Anyone interested in donating to Maui relief funds is welcome to visit the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation website here.