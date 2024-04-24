One person displaced by Waiheʻe structure fire

Waiheʻe home fire. (4.23.24) PC: Maui Fire Department

One resident was displaced by a structure fire in Waiheʻe early Tuesday morning. The individual has been put in touch with the American Red Cross for immediate assistance.

The fire was reported at 3:08 a.m. on April 23, 2024 at a utility building on Kahekili Highway.

Crews arrived on scene to find the building fully involved with some extension to the surrounding brush. Hose lines were extended to extinguish the fire and prevent its spread to other structures, according to department reports.

The fire was brought under control at 4:28 a.m., and was extinguished by 5:22 a.m.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire resulted in a total of $49,000 in damage to the structure and unknown damages to its contents.

Responding units included: Engine 1, Engine 10, Rescue 10, Hazmat 10, Tanker 10, Engine 14, two battalion chiefs and a fire investigator.