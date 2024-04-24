Senate and House money committees approve state budget bill for FY25
On Tuesday night, State legislators approved a final version of the State’s Supplemental Budget. This measure includes operating, capital improvement projects (CIP), and grants-in-aid monies for fiscal year 2024-2025 (FY25).
The bill includes:
- An operating budget of $10,395,945,997 in general funds and $19,209,528,184 through all methods of funding for FY25;
- A CIP budget of $1,452,550,000 in general obligation bond funds and $4,505,451,000 through all MOF for FY25; and
- $10,000,000 (operating) and $20,000,000 (CIP) in grants-in-aid.
An earlier draft passed through the Senate Committee on Ways and Means on March 27. House Bill 1800 CD1 will be up for a final vote in both chambers before being transmitted to the governor for consideration.
“The budget bill that we passed today balances the ongoing needs of Maui, while also preparing our State for future disasters and working to diversify our economy and workforce to keep our keiki in Hawaiʻi,” said Senator Donovan Dela Cruz, Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “As with any budget, difficult decisions must be made, but we are confident that the strategic forward-thinking collaboration between the Legislature and administration resulted in a budget that is proactive in developing a diversified economy and stabilizes core services and programs to address the needs of our most vulnerable residents.”
Notable budget highlights include appropriations for the following:
Department of Agriculture
- Converting 46 positions from special funds to general funds for biosecurity
- Converting 20 positions from revolving funds to general funds for biosecurity
- Converting position from permanent to temporary and increase trust fund ceiling by $93,434 for a grant writer
- Adding $1,500,000 for DaBux Program
- Adding three positions and $1,000,000 for meat inspections
Department of Accounting and General Services
- Adding $400,000 for menstrual products and dispensers
- Adding $102,200 in general funds and increase federal fund ceiling by $102,200 for the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts
- Adding $17,000,000 in general funds for Insurance
- Adding $2,500,000 for Microsoft G5 licenses
Department of Attorney General
- Adding $2,456,750 for Career Criminal and Victim Witness Assistance Programs
- Adding four positions and $462,134 for the Hawaiʻi Correctional System Oversight Commission
- Adding four positions and $336,800 for the Civil Recoveries Division
- Adding five positions and $525,796 for the Criminal Justice Division
Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism
- Adding $5,000,000 for high pressure processing equipment
- Adding $250,000 to continue the Office of International Affairs
- Adding 30 positions and $63,000,000 for the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
- Increasing special fund ceiling by $34,000,000 for the Hawaiʻi Convention Center
- Adding $6,000,000 for HTDC grant programs
- Adding $6,000,000 for geothermal energy exploration
- Adding two positions and $210,000 for the Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority
- Adding $5,000,000 for supportive housing
- Adding $25,000,000 to deposit into the Rental Housing Revolving Fund
- Adding one position and $132,126 Climate-Resilient Food and Product Innovation Network Manager
- Adding three positions and $750,000 for East Kauaʻi Irrigation System maintenance
- Adding $250,000 for a feed lot proof of concept
Department of Budget and Finance
- Adding $13,356,628 for broadband access state match
- Increasing special fund ceiling by $49,730,000 for the Mass Transit Special Fund
- Adding $240,000 to upgrade senior managerial positions
- Adding $275,076 for budget analyst position upgrades
- Adding $126,000 for the procurement of a case management software for the Office of the Public Defender
Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
- Increase special fund ceiling by $5,880,000 for the Kalākaua building rooftop renovations
- Increase special fund ceiling by $2,500,000 for website redesign and call center
- Increase special fund ceiling by $1,175,000 for increase in operating costs
Department of Defense
- Adding $6,919,624 for Hazard Mitigation and $24,700,000 in matching federal funds
- Adding $1,430,900 for utilities at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Kauaʻi, and Kalaeloa
- Adding $497,000 for utilities at Hawaiʻi Army National Guard facilities
Department of Education
- Increasing federal fund ceiling by $130,000 and two positions for the Executive Office on Early Learning
- Adding $10,000,000 for workers’ compensation
- Adding $14,925,959 for educational assistants and vice principals
- Adding $6,000,000 for weighted student formula for small and remote school
- Adding $413,915 for equitable participation in AP courses and exams
- Adding $12,931,380 for the Weighted Student Formula and English Language Learners
- Adding $579,450 to enhance middle school education
- Adding $150,000 for student conferences
- Adding $63,082 for JROTC travel for programs on neighbor islands
- Adding $1,300,000 for health technicians
- Adding $2,500,000 for Career and Technical Education (CTE) Teacher Differentials
- Adding $268,260 for CTE Seal of Biliteracy
- Adding $20,990,000 for summer learning hubs
- Adding $1,300,000 for speech-pathology services
- Adding $2,476,720 for workforce readiness
- Adding $400,000 for professional development for trauma-informed care
- Adding $500,000 for professional development for computer science
- Adding $1,700,000 for social-emotional surveys and mobile applications
- Adding $750,000 for environmental services
- Adding $3,250,000 for contract service increases
- Adding $15,000,000 for electricity
- Adding $18,000,000 for food services
- Adding $18,266,346 for bus contracts
- Adding $5,000,000 for safety and security
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands
- Adding $808,204 for six Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act positions
Department of Human Services
- Adding $260,000 for utilities at the Hawaiʻi Youth Correctional Facility
- Adding $15,525,000 for Medicaid Home and Community Based Service contract increases
- Adding $1,500,000 for rent supplement program
- Adding $1,320,000 for Homeless Programs Office contract increases
- Adding $10,500,000 for HPHA repair and maintenance
- Adding $611,850 for Post Adoption support services
- Adding $6,500,000 for Applied Behavioral Analysis Medicaid payments for children with autism
- Adding $3,000,000 for Mobile Treatment Clinics in ʻOhana Zones
- Adding $1,000,000 for youth mental health services
Department of Human Resources Development
- Adding seven positions and $872,112 for increased recruitment efforts
- Adding $50,000 for employee training
Department of Health
- Adding $122,556 for two positions for Kalaupapa
- Adding $8,880,000 for new and existing group home services
- Adding $6,800,000 for psychiatric in-patient services
- Adding $2,150,665 and four positions to implement upgraded safety and security measures at the Hawaiʻi State Hospital
- Adding $6,657,400 for the ʻIwilei behavioral health crisis center and supportive housing services
- Adding $18,800,000 for contracts for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division
- Adding $4,212,751 for emergency medical services statewide
- Adding $17,400,000 for Maui Health Systems
- Adding $2,500,000 for general administration
- Adding $1,000,000 for electricity at the State Laboratory
- Adding $230,000 for the digitization of health records
- Adding $100,000 for an Early Intervention Working Group for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
- Adding $2,000,000 for a 2-year Rural Medical Air Transport Pilot Project
- Adding $200,000 for Language Interpreter Certification Classes
Department of Labor and Industrial Relations
- Increasing ceiling by $2,200,000 for Unemployment Insurance
- Increasing ceiling by $300,000 for Labor Law Enforcement Special Fund
- Transferring seven positions and $6,983,896 from the Workforce Development Division to the Workforce Development Council as LBR135
- Changing means of financing from federal to general funds for four Employment Service Specialists for the Hele Imua Internship Program
- Transferring seven positions and $695,201 from various programs to re-establish the Research and Statistics Office as LBR901
- Increasing ceiling by $200,000 for Veteran career counseling
Department of Land and Natural Resources
- Adding $5,850,000 for forest and resource management
- Increasing special fund ceiling by $800,000 for sport fishing
- Increasing special fund ceiling by $2,000,000 for State Parks
- Increasing special fund ceiling by $10,000,000 for State Parks
- Adding $1,500,000 for Act 90 land transfers
- Adding $475,000 for maintenance and operation of wells
- Adding three positions and $750,000 for the Red Hill Water Alliance Initiative (WAI)
- Adding $451,732 for DLNR’s Administrative Office
- Adding seven positions and $647,296 for DLNR’s Human Resources Office
Department of Law Enforcement
- Increasing interdepartmental transfer fund ceiling by $6,567,591 and 50 positions for security at harbors and airports
- Adding $1,265,600 for the Illegal Fireworks Taskforce
- Adding $825,000 for the gun buyback program
- Adding $1,500,000 for Law Enforcement Training Division
Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
- Adding $50,000 for a Foster Pet Program
- Adding $317,000 for electricity
- Adding $42,864 for electricity
- Adding $75,000 for water and sewer
Department of Taxation
- Adding $126,192 for one Senior Software Developer
- Adding $11,800 for the Multi-Factor Authentication System
- Adding $381,727 for office supplies, subscriptions, and license renewals
- Adding $98,000 for security equipment and vehicle contracts
Department of Transportation
- Increasing special fund ceiling by $5,345,741 for security at airports
- Increasing special fund ceiling by $244,370 for security at harbors
- Increasing special fund ceiling by $244,370 for security at harbors
- Increasing special fund ceiling by $244,370 for security at harbors
- Increasing special fund ceiling by $244,370 for security at harbors
- Increasing special fund ceiling by $244,370 for security at harbors
- Increasing special fund ceiling by $900,000 for roadside maintenance contracts
- Increasing special fund ceiling by $3,000,000 for roadside maintenance
- Increasing special fund ceiling by $300,000 for Hawaiʻi County police services for State Highways
- Adding $5,000,000 for stored property and debris removal program
University of Hawaiʻi
- Increasing special fund ceiling by $1,208,020 and four positions for campus safety systemwide
- Adding $510,000 and six positions for systemwide mental health services
- Adding $1,068,821 and six and a half positions for a UHM-UHWO Nursing collaboration
- Adding $142,500 and four positions for an Education Studies and Indigenous Teacher Education Program
- Adding four positions and $925,000 for neighbor island health access and pathway extension
- Adding three positions and $250,528 an incarcerated students’ program
- Adding $2,874,177 for Statewide Access Master Plans
- Adding $3,700,000 for Community College Hawaiʻi Promise Program
- Adding $1,000,000 for wildfire mapping and vulnerability assessments
- Adding $125,000 for ornamental red ginger research