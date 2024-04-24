Senate and House money committees approve state budget bill for FY25

Senator Donovan Dela Cruz, Chair of the Committee on Ways and Means. WAM-JDC, WAM-JDC, WAM, WAM Public Hearings (2.22.24). PC: Hawaiʻi State Senate / YouTube

On Tuesday night, State legislators approved a final version of the State’s Supplemental Budget. This measure includes operating, capital improvement projects (CIP), and grants-in-aid monies for fiscal year 2024-2025 (FY25).

The bill includes:

An operating budget of $10,395,945,997 in general funds and $19,209,528,184 through all methods of funding for FY25;

A CIP budget of $1,452,550,000 in general obligation bond funds and $4,505,451,000 through all MOF for FY25; and

$10,000,000 (operating) and $20,000,000 (CIP) in grants-in-aid.

An earlier draft passed through the Senate Committee on Ways and Means on March 27. House Bill 1800 CD1 will be up for a final vote in both chambers before being transmitted to the governor for consideration.

“The budget bill that we passed today balances the ongoing needs of Maui, while also preparing our State for future disasters and working to diversify our economy and workforce to keep our keiki in Hawaiʻi,” said Senator Donovan Dela Cruz, Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “As with any budget, difficult decisions must be made, but we are confident that the strategic forward-thinking collaboration between the Legislature and administration resulted in a budget that is proactive in developing a diversified economy and stabilizes core services and programs to address the needs of our most vulnerable residents.”

“We approached the crafting of the state budget with careful consideration, reflecting the House’s dedication to fiscal prudence, accountability, and transparency. As we commenced this legislative session, our immediate focus remained to address the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, prioritizing safety and rehabilitation of our communities while ensuring core services for our state were not neglected.” Representative Kyle T. Yamashita (HD 12 – Upcountry Maui), Chair of the House Committee on Finance

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Notable budget highlights include appropriations for the following:

Department of Agriculture

Converting 46 positions from special funds to general funds for biosecurity

Converting 20 positions from revolving funds to general funds for biosecurity

Converting position from permanent to temporary and increase trust fund ceiling by $93,434 for a grant writer

Adding $1,500,000 for DaBux Program

Adding three positions and $1,000,000 for meat inspections

Department of Accounting and General Services

Adding $400,000 for menstrual products and dispensers

Adding $102,200 in general funds and increase federal fund ceiling by $102,200 for the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts

Adding $17,000,000 in general funds for Insurance

Adding $2,500,000 for Microsoft G5 licenses

Department of Attorney General

Adding $2,456,750 for Career Criminal and Victim Witness Assistance Programs

Adding four positions and $462,134 for the Hawaiʻi Correctional System Oversight Commission

Adding four positions and $336,800 for the Civil Recoveries Division

Adding five positions and $525,796 for the Criminal Justice Division

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

Adding $5,000,000 for high pressure processing equipment

Adding $250,000 to continue the Office of International Affairs

Adding 30 positions and $63,000,000 for the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority

Increasing special fund ceiling by $34,000,000 for the Hawaiʻi Convention Center

Adding $6,000,000 for HTDC grant programs

Adding $6,000,000 for geothermal energy exploration

Adding two positions and $210,000 for the Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority

Adding $5,000,000 for supportive housing

Adding $25,000,000 to deposit into the Rental Housing Revolving Fund

Adding one position and $132,126 Climate-Resilient Food and Product Innovation Network Manager

Adding three positions and $750,000 for East Kauaʻi Irrigation System maintenance

Adding $250,000 for a feed lot proof of concept

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Department of Budget and Finance

Adding $13,356,628 for broadband access state match

Increasing special fund ceiling by $49,730,000 for the Mass Transit Special Fund

Adding $240,000 to upgrade senior managerial positions

Adding $275,076 for budget analyst position upgrades

Adding $126,000 for the procurement of a case management software for the Office of the Public Defender

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Increase special fund ceiling by $5,880,000 for the Kalākaua building rooftop renovations

Increase special fund ceiling by $2,500,000 for website redesign and call center

Increase special fund ceiling by $1,175,000 for increase in operating costs

Department of Defense

Adding $6,919,624 for Hazard Mitigation and $24,700,000 in matching federal funds

Adding $1,430,900 for utilities at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Kauaʻi, and Kalaeloa

Adding $497,000 for utilities at Hawaiʻi Army National Guard facilities

Department of Education

Increasing federal fund ceiling by $130,000 and two positions for the Executive Office on Early Learning

Adding $10,000,000 for workers’ compensation

Adding $14,925,959 for educational assistants and vice principals

Adding $6,000,000 for weighted student formula for small and remote school

Adding $413,915 for equitable participation in AP courses and exams

Adding $12,931,380 for the Weighted Student Formula and English Language Learners

Adding $579,450 to enhance middle school education

Adding $150,000 for student conferences

Adding $63,082 for JROTC travel for programs on neighbor islands

Adding $1,300,000 for health technicians

Adding $2,500,000 for Career and Technical Education (CTE) Teacher Differentials

Adding $268,260 for CTE Seal of Biliteracy

Adding $20,990,000 for summer learning hubs

Adding $1,300,000 for speech-pathology services

Adding $2,476,720 for workforce readiness

Adding $400,000 for professional development for trauma-informed care

Adding $500,000 for professional development for computer science

Adding $1,700,000 for social-emotional surveys and mobile applications

Adding $750,000 for environmental services

Adding $3,250,000 for contract service increases

Adding $15,000,000 for electricity

Adding $18,000,000 for food services

Adding $18,266,346 for bus contracts

Adding $5,000,000 for safety and security

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

Adding $808,204 for six Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act positions

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Department of Human Services

Adding $260,000 for utilities at the Hawaiʻi Youth Correctional Facility

Adding $15,525,000 for Medicaid Home and Community Based Service contract increases

Adding $1,500,000 for rent supplement program

Adding $1,320,000 for Homeless Programs Office contract increases

Adding $10,500,000 for HPHA repair and maintenance

Adding $611,850 for Post Adoption support services

Adding $6,500,000 for Applied Behavioral Analysis Medicaid payments for children with autism

Adding $3,000,000 for Mobile Treatment Clinics in ʻOhana Zones

Adding $1,000,000 for youth mental health services

Department of Human Resources Development

Adding seven positions and $872,112 for increased recruitment efforts

Adding $50,000 for employee training

Department of Health

Adding $122,556 for two positions for Kalaupapa

Adding $8,880,000 for new and existing group home services

Adding $6,800,000 for psychiatric in-patient services

Adding $2,150,665 and four positions to implement upgraded safety and security measures at the Hawaiʻi State Hospital

Adding $6,657,400 for the ʻIwilei behavioral health crisis center and supportive housing services

Adding $18,800,000 for contracts for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division

Adding $4,212,751 for emergency medical services statewide

Adding $17,400,000 for Maui Health Systems

Adding $2,500,000 for general administration

Adding $1,000,000 for electricity at the State Laboratory

Adding $230,000 for the digitization of health records

Adding $100,000 for an Early Intervention Working Group for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Adding $2,000,000 for a 2-year Rural Medical Air Transport Pilot Project

Adding $200,000 for Language Interpreter Certification Classes

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

Increasing ceiling by $2,200,000 for Unemployment Insurance

Increasing ceiling by $300,000 for Labor Law Enforcement Special Fund

Transferring seven positions and $6,983,896 from the Workforce Development Division to the Workforce Development Council as LBR135

Changing means of financing from federal to general funds for four Employment Service Specialists for the Hele Imua Internship Program

Transferring seven positions and $695,201 from various programs to re-establish the Research and Statistics Office as LBR901

Increasing ceiling by $200,000 for Veteran career counseling

Department of Land and Natural Resources

Adding $5,850,000 for forest and resource management

Increasing special fund ceiling by $800,000 for sport fishing

Increasing special fund ceiling by $2,000,000 for State Parks

Increasing special fund ceiling by $10,000,000 for State Parks

Adding $1,500,000 for Act 90 land transfers

Adding $475,000 for maintenance and operation of wells

Adding three positions and $750,000 for the Red Hill Water Alliance Initiative (WAI)

Adding $451,732 for DLNR’s Administrative Office

Adding seven positions and $647,296 for DLNR’s Human Resources Office



Department of Law Enforcement

Increasing interdepartmental transfer fund ceiling by $6,567,591 and 50 positions for security at harbors and airports

Adding $1,265,600 for the Illegal Fireworks Taskforce

Adding $825,000 for the gun buyback program

Adding $1,500,000 for Law Enforcement Training Division

Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Adding $50,000 for a Foster Pet Program

Adding $317,000 for electricity

Adding $42,864 for electricity

Adding $75,000 for water and sewer



Department of Taxation

Adding $126,192 for one Senior Software Developer

Adding $11,800 for the Multi-Factor Authentication System

Adding $381,727 for office supplies, subscriptions, and license renewals

Adding $98,000 for security equipment and vehicle contracts

Department of Transportation

Increasing special fund ceiling by $5,345,741 for security at airports

Increasing special fund ceiling by $244,370 for security at harbors

Increasing special fund ceiling by $244,370 for security at harbors

Increasing special fund ceiling by $244,370 for security at harbors

Increasing special fund ceiling by $244,370 for security at harbors

Increasing special fund ceiling by $244,370 for security at harbors

Increasing special fund ceiling by $900,000 for roadside maintenance contracts

Increasing special fund ceiling by $3,000,000 for roadside maintenance

Increasing special fund ceiling by $300,000 for Hawaiʻi County police services for State Highways

Adding $5,000,000 for stored property and debris removal program

University of Hawaiʻi