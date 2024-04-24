UH releases spring 2024 commencement schedule: UHMC on May 9; Molokaʻi on May 10
Graduates will be celebrated throughout the University of Hawaiʻi 10-campus system this spring starting on May 4 and ending on May 11. This includes a May 9 commencement at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College in Kahului.
Thousands of graduates will celebrate at the ceremonies with their family and friends. The celebrations include the first commencement for UH Maui College since the devastating fires last year.
Molokaʻi is hosting their live commencement ceremony on May 10 for residents who earned a certificate or degree from the University of Hawaiʻi from fall 2021 to spring 2024. It is held only once every four years.
Saturday, May 4
University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Stan Sheriff Center
Commencement website
Thursday, May 9
UH Maui College
Time 5:30 p.m.
Location: UH Maui College Great Lawn
Commencement website and livestream information
Friday, May 10
Kapiʻolani Community College
Time: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Location: Diamond Head Theater
Commencement website
UH Maui College, Molokaʻi
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Molokaʻi Education Center
Commencement website
Kauaʻi Community College
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Location: Kauaʻi CC
Commencement website
Honolulu Community College
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Waikīkī Shell
Commencement website
Leeward Community College
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Leeward CC Tuthill Courtyard, Puʻuloa Campus
Commencement website
Livestream
Windward Community College
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Windward CC campus grounds
Commencement website
Hawaiʻi Community College
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Edith Kanakaʻole Multi-Purpose Stadium
Commencement website
Saturday, May 11
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Edith Kanakaʻole Multi-Purpose Stadium
Commencement website
Livestream
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Stan Sheriff Center
Commencement website
- College of Arts, Languages and Letters
- College of Natural Sciences
- College of Social Sciences
- College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources
- Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge
- Interdisciplinary Studies
- School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Location: Stan Sheriff Center
Commencement website
- College of Education
- College of Engineering
- John A. Burns School of Medicine
- Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing including Department of Dental Hygiene
- School of Architecture
- Shidler College of Business
- Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health
Hawaiʻi Community College–Pālamanui
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Hilton Waikoloa Village Resort
Commencement website