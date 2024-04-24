UH releases spring 2024 commencement schedule: UHMC on May 9; Molokaʻi on May 10

Spring 2023 commencement. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

Graduates will be celebrated throughout the University of Hawaiʻi 10-campus system this spring starting on May 4 and ending on May 11. This includes a May 9 commencement at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College in Kahului.

Thousands of graduates will celebrate at the ceremonies with their family and friends. The celebrations include the first commencement for UH Maui College since the devastating fires last year.

Molokaʻi is hosting their live commencement ceremony on May 10 for residents who earned a certificate or degree from the University of Hawaiʻi from fall 2021 to spring 2024. It is held only once every four years.

Saturday, May 4

University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Stan Sheriff Center

Commencement website

Thursday, May 9

UH Maui College

Time 5:30 p.m.

Location: UH Maui College Great Lawn

Commencement website and livestream information

Friday, May 10

Kapiʻolani Community College

Time: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Location: Diamond Head Theater

Commencement website

UH Maui College, Molokaʻi

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Molokaʻi Education Center

Commencement website

Kauaʻi Community College

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Kauaʻi CC

Commencement website

Honolulu Community College

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Waikīkī Shell

Commencement website

Leeward Community College

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Leeward CC Tuthill Courtyard, Puʻuloa Campus

Commencement website

Livestream

Windward Community College

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Windward CC campus grounds

Commencement website

Hawaiʻi Community College

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Edith Kanakaʻole Multi-Purpose Stadium

Commencement website

Saturday, May 11

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Edith Kanakaʻole Multi-Purpose Stadium

Commencement website

Livestream

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Stan Sheriff Center

Commencement website

College of Arts, Languages and Letters

College of Natural Sciences

College of Social Sciences

College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources

Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge

Interdisciplinary Studies

School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Stan Sheriff Center

Commencement website

College of Education

College of Engineering

John A. Burns School of Medicine

Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing including Department of Dental Hygiene

School of Architecture

Shidler College of Business

Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health

Hawaiʻi Community College–Pālamanui

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Hilton Waikoloa Village Resort

Commencement website