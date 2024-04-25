AAA: Hawaiʻi gas prices continue to increase 

PC: AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. (April 25, 2024)

Gas prices statewide continue to increase slowly, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.81, three cents higher than last week. The national average gas price is $3.66, one cent lower than last week.

In Kahului, the average price of $4.87 which is five cents higher than last week, six cents higher than last month, and six cents higher than a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.26, which is two cents higher than last week, six cents higher than last month, and two cents higher than a year ago.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.70, three cents higher than last week, two cents higher than last month, and two cents higher than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.90, which is two cents higher than last week, 12 cents higher than last month, and 13 cents higher than a year ago.

“Gas prices in Hawaiʻi are slightly increasing statewide as nationwide prices slightly decrease,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.