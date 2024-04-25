AAA: Hawaiʻi gas prices continue to increase
Gas prices statewide continue to increase slowly, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.81, three cents higher than last week. The national average gas price is $3.66, one cent lower than last week.
In Kahului, the average price of $4.87 which is five cents higher than last week, six cents higher than last month, and six cents higher than a year ago.
Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.26, which is two cents higher than last week, six cents higher than last month, and two cents higher than a year ago.
In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.70, three cents higher than last week, two cents higher than last month, and two cents higher than the price on this date last year.
The Hilo average gas price is $4.90, which is two cents higher than last week, 12 cents higher than last month, and 13 cents higher than a year ago.
“Gas prices in Hawaiʻi are slightly increasing statewide as nationwide prices slightly decrease,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.