Coordinated Agency Emergency Preparedness Exercise, April 26 at Kīhei Elementary School

April 25, 2024, 7:55 AM HST
The Maui Police Department will be conducting a one-day Coordinated Agency Emergency Preparedness Exercise on the Kīhei Elementary School campus from approximately 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2024.

The exercise is held in conjunction with the state Department of Education.

Residents and visitors should expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on the property.  As part of the exercise, loud noises may occur.  

As a safety precaution, the public is asked to avoid the specific training site unless they are authorized participants.

