Maui man convicted of murder in Kanaio, sentenced to life in prison

Justin Namauu

A Maui man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of another man in Kanaio in 2018. In January, a jury found Justin Namauu, 48, guilty in the death of Dennis Pacheco, who was 45 at the time of the incident.

The charges stem from a shooting incident on May 21, 2018 at a home in Kanaio. In the following days, Namauu was located in Kahikinui and was arrested and charged with a list of offenses that included second degree murder. Police confirmed the discovery of human remains on May 25, 2018 in Kahikinui.

Wednesday’s sentence was handed down by Judge Michelle Drewyer in Second Circuit Court in Wailuku.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to court documents, Namauu was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus 20 years to run consecutive for count two, and 10 years to run concurrently for counts three and four. In addition to second degree murder, Namauu will also serve time for: carrying a firearm in commission of separate felony; and two counts of prohibited ownership or possession of a firearm or ammunition by a felon.

Court minutes show Namauu addressed the court following sentencing arguments, but a recess had to be called as the court sought order and informed the gallery that they were not to disrupt proceedings. Namauu returned to conclude his comments before the sentence was imposed.