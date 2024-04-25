Maui Preparatory Academy presents financial aid benefit event this Saturday

Maui Preparatory Academy. Courtesy photo Event flyer. PC: Maui Preparatory Academy

Maui Preparatory Academy has announced an upcoming financial aid benefit, “Fly Pueo, Fly,” scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. This community event will take place at the Aloha Pavilion of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

Fly Pueo, Fly aims to raise crucial funds for Maui Prep families who rely on financial assistance, many who were affected by the devastating Lahaina fires.

“We are deeply committed to ensuring that every student at Maui Preparatory Academy has access to a quality education, regardless of financial circumstances,” said Dr. Miguel Solis, Head of School at Maui Preparatory Academy. “Our ‘Fly Pueo, Fly’ benefit represents our unwavering dedication to supporting our community and uplifting those in need.”

The event will feature live performances, a silent and live auction, great food and more. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event will directly benefit the financial aid program at Maui Prep, empowering students to pursue their academic endeavors without the burden of financial hardship.

Tickets are $100 for Fly Pueo, Fly. Purchase tickets at MauiPrep.org/giving. The ticket will serve as the first donation (those not attending may also donate at the link).

There are also $2,500 table sponsorship opportunities available for businesses and individuals eager to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Maui Prep students. Table sponsors will receive reserved seating for 10, business card size recognition in the program, recognition on the Maui Prep website and onsite table recognition.