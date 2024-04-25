Motorcycle collision on Maui Veterans Highway claims life of Kīhei man; Speed believed to be a factor

Maui Now graphic

A deadly motorcycle collision on the Maui Veterans Highway on Thursday morning claimed the life of a 33-year-old Kīhei man, police said. It is believed that speed is a factor in this collision, according to preliminary reports.

The incident was reported at 7:42 a.m. on April 25, 2024 on the highway, 0.5 miles south of the Maui Baseyard Road.

Police say a preliminary police investigation reveals that a grey and teal 2022 Yamaha MT-03 motorcycle was traveling northbound on Maui Veterans Highway, at a high rate of speed and weaving through traffic to pass vehicles. The Yamaha failed to negotiate an attempt to pass and struck the rear of a silver 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV which was traveling in the left inner lane, according to police reports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police say that as a result of the collision, the Yamaha and its operator were separated. “The Yamaha proceeded to fly through the air and struck the surf rack of a silver 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck which was traveling in the right outer lane,” according to a police report.

The operator of the Yamaha landed in the roadway and died at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Neither the operator of the Chevrolet, a 73-year-old Kīhei woman, nor the operator of the Dodge, a 55-year-old man were injured as a result of the collision.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police say the operator of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. All individuals within the Chevrolet and Dodge were reportedly utilizing their seatbelts and no airbags were deployed in either vehicle.

The involvement of alcohol or drugs has yet to be determined as the investigation is ongoing.

This was Maui County’s fourth traffic fatality of 2024, compared to four at the same time last year.