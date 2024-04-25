Pacific Media Group to host Job Fair at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Saturday, April 27

Pacific Media Group Job Fair at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. (File 2023) PC: Pacific Media Group

Pacific Media Group hosts a Job Fair on Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului. There will be 45 businesses looking to hire and raffle prizes for those applying.

The state Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism reports that Maui Island’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March 2024 was 4.9%, compared to 5.9% the previous month, and 3.0% at the same time in 2023.

Organizers say the PMG Job Fair is a great opportunity for job seekers looking for summer employment, soon-to-be graduates to find a career start, and employers to find qualified applicants and team members.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The list of participating businesses ranges from health care to human services, enforcement to education, and retail to resort.

Hotels and resorts seeking new hires include: Four Seasons Resort Maui, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Ritz-Carlton Maui Kapalua, and Westin Maui Resort and Spa Kāʻanapali.

Both county and state agencies are looking for employees. The County of Maui Department of Personnel Services is hiring, as well as the state Department of Health, Environmental Resources division, Department of Taxation, and Department of Land and Natural Resources.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thereʻs also jobs in public safety and law enforcement with the Maui Police Department, the Maui Community Correctional Center and Professional Security Consultants.

For individuals looking for careers in health care, employers with Maui Health, Bayada Home Care, and Hawai‘i Public Health Institute will be on hand.

For careers in education, both Kamehameha Schools and the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College are hiring.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Retail jobs are available at a variety of businesses including: Zales Jewelers, Kay Jewelers, Starbucks, Target, Jamba Juice, Fun Factory, Longs Drugs, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless.

Other businesses participating in Saturdayʻs Job Fair are: Active Duty & Army Reserves Recruiting; Allens Plumbing Inc.; CLEAR; Employers Option; Ground Transport Inc.; Maui Coalition for Drug-Free Youth; Hawaiian Airlines; ; HawaiiUSA; Hertz Corporation; HMS Host; HPM Building Supply; Keiki O Ka Aina; Koa Restoration and Maintenance; Maui Disposal; Maui Economic Opportunity; Maui Grown Therapies; Maui Humane Society; Mauna Kahalawai Watershed Partnership; Reyes and Hall Inc.; Roselani Place; United States Postal Service; and What Makes You Feel Beautiful.

*Editor’s note: Pacific Media Group is the parent company of Maui Now.