Public Safety Alert: Traffic backup on ‘Pali’ section of Honoapiʻilani Highway

Public Safety Alert issued at 3:44 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The public is advised of two separate incidents on the “Pali” section of the Honoapiʻilani Highway that has resulted in a traffic backup in both directions. The Maui Emergency Management Agency issued a Public Safety Alert at 3:44 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, saying crews from the Maui Fire Department and Maui Police Department are on scene at both locations. Motorists are advised to avoid the area of the “Scenic Lookout” if possible.

Further details will be posted as they become available.