South Maui’s Lokelani Intermediate School gets critical funds for infrastructure improvements

Lokelani Intermediate School. File Photo Maui Now / Cammy Clark

State Sen. Angus McKelvey (District 6, West Maui, Māʻalaea, Waikapū, South Maui) announced the release of $1,020,000 in funding for vital improvements at Lokelani Intermediate School in Maui. This capital improvement project will address crucial infrastructure needs including parking lot resurfacing, upgrades to gutters and drainage systems, air conditioning enhancements and general repairs.

“These funds are more necessary than ever,” McKelvey said. “They will help to address the overlong need of the parking lot, air conditioning, and other infrastructure which is being placed under more stress now due to the influx of new residents from Lahaina.”

The funding will also facilitate improvements to storm drains and other water management systems, which are critical in mitigating locally generated runoff that affects the school and surrounding areas. “Even though the focus has rightly been on fire, flooding is still one of South Maui’s biggest challenges,” said McKelvey. “Efforts like these show that every bit that can be done to address runoff and storm water will collectively help us address this issue.”

“I am thankful to Gov. Green for advancing the funds needed to make these improvements possible,” McKelvey said. “Now it is important to ensure that permitting and procurement can be done as expeditiously as possible so we can get this project done sooner than later.”

This initiative not only addresses immediate infrastructure needs but also contributes to a safer and more sustainable environment for the kupuna, keiki, and all residents of Hawaiʻi, according to McKelvey.