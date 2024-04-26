Applicants sought for directors to lead new ʻŌiwi Resources and Housing departments

Photo credit: Maui Office of Council Services.

Applications are being accepted for directors to head two new County of Maui Departments – the Department of ʻŌiwi Resources and the Department of Housing.

The new departments were created when Maui County residents voted to pass ballot measures in November 2022.

One measure established the Department of ʻŌiwi Resources to implement programs to ensure proper management of ʻŌiwi cultural resources, including the Hawaiian language, place names, historical and archival materials, cultural sites, ʻŌiwi and burials, and natural resources used in cultural practices.

The Director of ʻŌiwi Resources must have five years of experience in a leadership capacity and be experienced in Native Hawaiian cultural resource management, Native Hawaiian cultural practices in the county and proficient in the Hawaiian language.

Another ballot measure called for bifurcating the Department of Housing and Human Concerns to create the Department of Housing. The measure also created the Housing Development Board and Hawaiian Home Lands Liaison in the department.

Duties of the Director of Housing include promoting, leading and coordinating County programs to provide County residents with housing they can afford and attain.

The effective date for both departments is July 1, 2024.

Directors for both departments are appointed by the Mayor with approval of the Maui County Council.

Interested candidates are asked to send their applications to [email protected]. The deadline to apply is May 13, 2024.

The County is also recruiting a Deputy Director for each department.

More information about County job openings is available at www.mauicounty.gov/jobs.