HCF announces $40M grant to HomeAid Hawaiʻi to support Ka La‘i Ola West Maui housing project for wildfire survivors

Aerial view of the Ka La‘i Ola site. PC: Office of the Governor / HomeAid Hawaiʻi

The Ka La‘i Ola interim housing development for wildfire survivors in West Maui received a significant boost today as the Hawai‘i Community Foundation through its Maui Strong Fund, announced a $40 million grant to local nonprofit HomeAid Hawai‘i.

This contribution realizes HCF’s total $50 million commitment to the Maui Interim Housing Plan, established via a Memorandum of Understanding in January 2024 between the state of Hawai‘i, County of Maui, HCF, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the American Red Cross.

The housing project is designed to support those left most vulnerable by the wildfires and who are ineligible for FEMA assistance. In January, $10 million was committed to CNHA to establish 68 Accessory Dwelling Units on Maui for fire survivors.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ka La‘i Ola, which translates to “The Place of Peaceful Recovery,” is set to provide sustainable housing solutions with a range of unit types spread over 54 acres in the Leiali‘i area of West Maui. The project, developed in partnership with HomeAid Hawai‘i, will feature 450 units including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, aimed at offering relief and a dignified path to recovery for affected families and individuals for up to five years.

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., emphasized the collaborative spirit of this initiative: “The contribution from the Maui Strong Fund donors is not just a donation, it’s a statement of aloha and commitment to our people in their time of need. With the ongoing collaboration with the Hawai‘i Community Foundation, this significant contribution from the Maui Strong Fund, and the expertise of HomeAid Hawai‘i we are making significant strides towards providing a safe harbor for our families and community as they continue to heal and rebuild their lives.”

The Maui Strong Fund was activated by HCF the morning after the wildfires to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs for the people and places affected by the August 2023 wildfires. To date, more than $90 has been awarded and committed to Maui Strong Fund grantees and a total of $190 million has been donated to the fund, including interest earned, reflecting the overwhelming generosity of local communities and individuals from around the world.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The collective generosity from Maui Strong Fund donors is making Ka La‘i Ola a reality,” said Micah Kāne, CEO and President of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation. “The housing development ensures that survivors of the wildfires will have a safe, stable place to live and it delivers on the strong desire by the community for housing options on West Maui. Importantly, the development also provides critical long-term housing infrastructure to support the ability of Maui families to stay on Maui.”

In addition to housing, Ka La‘i Ola will also include comprehensive property management and community services, including childcare, healthcare, financial planning and trauma-informed support to foster healing and recovery. The development is poised to be a beacon of hope and transformation, deeply integrated with the needs and well-being of its residents.

“Dignified housing is the foundation for people and community to heal, recover, and thrive following a natural disaster. Public and private funding sources not only allow us the opportunity to develop housing solutions in response to community requests to stay in West Maui; it allows us to design intentional spaces that are inclusive, fosters connection, and creates healing spaces that will aid in their recovery. This would not have been possible without the support of Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund and the State of Hawaii coming together in partnership with the building industry through HomeAid,” said Kimo Carvalho, Executive Director of HomeAid Hawai‘i – earlier this week Governor Green announced HomeAid Hawai‘i’s role as the non-profit developer of Ka La‘i Ola.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The groundbreaking date for Ka La‘i Ola will be announced shortly, marking the beginning of a new chapter for many Maui families and individuals.