Maui Surf Forecast for April 27, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 04:35 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:11 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:41 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:30 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 05:25 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf heights will remain below advisory thresholds for all shores through the forecast period. A small northwest, medium period swell will peak tonight, then slowly subside through the weekend. Thus, expect small surf to continue along north and northwest facing shores. Breezy trades will produce choppy, rough surf along east facing shores through Saturday, which is expected to lower later this weekend as easterly or east southeasterly flow weakens. Expect small surf along south facing shores through the forecast period with pulses of 1 to 2 foot medium to long period swell.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.