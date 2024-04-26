New community volunteers join Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority Board

Photo Courtesy of HCDA: New Hawai‘i Community Development Authority Board Members with lei, left to right, Miki‘ala Lidstone, Michael China and Glen Yamasaki surrounded by Hawai‘i State Senators, after the full floor vote confirming them to the boards.

Gov. Josh Green, M.D. nominated, and the Hawai‘i State Legislature confirmed, three new members to the Hawai‘i Community Development Authority Board.

“This was perfect timing, April is National Volunteer month,” said Craig Nakamoto, HCDA executive director. “We appreciate all the members for their time and often thankless service, on HCDA’s volunteer board. They actively support communities throughout our island state, and for this we are grateful.”

Glenn H. Yamasaki will serve as the business representative for the Pūlehunui, Maui District. “Mr. Kimura’s experience in renewable energy, finance and business affairs will be welcomed skills as he serves on this newly created district board,” said Nakamoto.

Michael China will serve as the business representative for the Kaka‘ako District. “Mr. China is an award-winning financial advisor, with an office located in Kaka‘ako, where he also serves on a non-profit entity,” said Nakamoto. “He has strong family values and has told me that he wants to serve on the HCDA Board as a way to give back to the community.”

Miki‘ala Lidstone will serve as the business representative for the Kalaeloa District. “Miki‘ala moved from a successful career in the public school system and formed a nonprofit learning center to root haumana [students] with their community through place-based learning,” said Shirley Swinney, former HCDA board member and Kalaeloa resident, in her testimony to the Legislature. “She (Miki‘ala) was reelected to a second term on the area Neighborhood Board. She remains open to opportunities to serve her community.”

“We are thankful for their willingness to serve, and I look forward to working with these new board members in a united effort to better the HCDA Community Development Districts.”

The Hawai‘i Community Development Authority is a public entity created by the Legislature to establish community development plans and programs in community development districts, and cooperate with private enterprise and federal, state, and county agencies to bring community development plans to fruition.

The Legislature established the HCDA districts of Kaka‘ako, Kalaeloa, He‘eia, Pūlehunui and the Transit-Oriented Development Infrastructure Improvement District. Each of these districts has a board with community representatives of that area.

The HCDA’s work should result in economic and social opportunities and aim to meet the highest needs and aspirations of Hawaiʻi’s people, according to the announcement.