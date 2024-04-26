Queen Kaʻahumanu Center welcomes May Day with lei-making, crafts and entertainment

PC: Hoʻolei Maui

May Day is Lei Day in Hawaiʻi nei, and Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will celebrate with the community on May 4 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

In 1927, it was decided that Hawaiʻi should have a day set aside to celebrate and recognize the tradition of lei. The first Lei Day was established in 1928, and celebrated in the lobby of Bank of Hawaiʻi in downtown Honolulu with festivities including a lei competition. In 1929, May 1 was proclaimed as Lei Day and it has been honored since.

This year, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will host a May Day celebration in Center Court including keiki crafts with Friends and Faire, lei-making with Hoʻolei Maui, shopping and cultural activities with Actions of Aloha, and special musical performances by award-winning artist Kevin Brown and Maui-based duo Hoaka.

“We haven’t celebrated May Day at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in quite some time,” said General Manager Kauwela Bisquera. “This year’s event promises to be a wonderful celebration of Hawaiʻi’s culture and heritage, and we extend a warm invitation to our kamaʻāina to join us in the festivities.”

PC: Hoʻolei Maui