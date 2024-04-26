Workshops and webinars offering skills, networking and more with National Small Business Week

Jaycee Lomax, WBEC-West will present Building Your Capability Statement on May 2 as part of the Hawaii Women in Business Seminar Series.

With National Small Business Week (April 29-May 3) coming up, a number of workshops and programs are available to small businesses of Maui to build skills and connections. Co-presented by Maui Economic Development Board, workshops include helping sub-contractors to work with government; teaching how to use Quickbooks for business; building a capability statement; and exploring the work of the Maui Food Innovation Center.

For more than 60 years, the US Small Business Administration has celebrated National Small Business Week, which acknowledges the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

“Supporting the growth of homegrown businesses is at the heart of MEDB’s mission to promote a robust and diversified economy,” said Leslie Wilkins, MEDB’s President and CEO. “Key partnerships like the one with SBA are helping us to build a resident workforce with the skills to participate fully.”

On May 2, MEDB presents its 15th webinar of the Hawaii Women in Business Seminar Series. Jaymee Lomax, Vice President of Development & Engagement for WBEC-West, will be talking about ‘Building Your Capability Statement.’ A Capability Statement can open doors to contracts with corporations and government agencies. The 1-hour webinar will cover the purpose of a capability statement, information to be included and how to market one’s products and services through the capability statement.

WBEC-West is a regional partner organization of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and an integral partner with MEDB through the SBA Community Navigator Pilot Program grant helping to build business capacity in underserved and rural communities. Funds to assist women and minority owned small businesses to get certified are still available and expire end of May.

On May 4, in collaboration with the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce and SBA, MEDB will host a workshop on ‘Getting Started on Quickbooks for your Business’. Starting with a four-hour intensive, the workshop includes one-year free subscription to Quickbooks, followed by counseling and coaching sessions to assist participants in getting started and ramping up to full functionality.

On May 9, entrepreneurs and small business owners are invited to MEDB’s Maui TechOhana to hear about the work of the Maui Food Innovation Center. Angela Gannon, Instructor, Event Planner, & Highschool Pathways Coordinator, Maui Food Innovation Center at UH Maui College; and Ian Stewart, Entrepreneurship & Business Development Specialist, Pā‘oihana Program, UH Maui College; will speak about their inspiring work. Attendees will hear about the first value added food manufacturing incubator & accelerator in Hawaii & the entrepreneurial programs and services available at MFIC.

Maui TechOhana is supported by the County of Maui, providing an informal networking opportunity open to anyone interested in Maui County’s technology industry.

“The next couple of weeks offers a variety of opportunity for small business owners with each event offering something different,” said Annette Lynch, Director of Communications with MEDB. “We are grateful for speakers wishing to share their time and expertise with the Maui community.”

All workshops and webinars are free to attend. For information and registration visit medb.org