300 students observe oral arguments as part of Courts in the Community outreach program

From left: Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Associate Justice Lisa M. Ginoza, Associate Justice Sabrina S. McKenna, Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald, Associate Justice Todd W. Eddins, and Associate Justice Vladimir P. Devens listen as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian R. Vincent presents his arguments during Courts in the Community at the Kailua High School gymnasium, April 26, 2024.

The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court convened at Kailua High School on Friday, giving more than 300 students the opportunity to observe oral argument in an actual case.

Students from Kailua High School, Kalāheo High School, McKinley High School, Le Jardin Academy, and Pūʻōhala School attended as part of the Judiciary’s Courts in the Community outreach program.

They watched attorneys representing both parties present their legal arguments in SCWC-21-0000679, State of Hawai‘i vs. Charles Tung Ming Yuen . The case involves a defendant who is alleged to have rear-ended another car 50 feet outside of the O’Malley Gate at Hickam Air Force Base and was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant (“OVUII”).

Oral argument was followed by two question-and-answer sessions for the students – one with the attorneys and another with the five justices.

“Today was our 20th Courts in the Community event since February 2012, when the Supreme Court convened at Farrington High School,” said Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald. “Since then, the program has provided more than 6,000 students, teachers, administrators, and members of the public the chance to observe oral argument in a real case. This would not have been possible without the support of the many HSBA members and staff who have given of their time and expertise to help Hawaiʻi’s next generation of leaders gain a clearer understanding of our system of justice.”

“I would like to extend a special mahalo to the teachers, the Hawaiʻi State Bar Association, the Hawaiʻi State Bar Foundation, and all the volunteer attorneys who helped make this happen. These invaluable partnerships are what make the program a success,” said Chief Justice Recktenwald.

“Thank you to our attorneys who volunteered their time to learn the case and visit participating classrooms to engage with students,” said HSBA President Jesse Souki. “Their efforts have inspired future leaders and stirred a healthy curiosity judging by student’s comments and questions after oral arguments.”

Courts in the Community is a hands-on civics education initiative. Organizers say it gives students the opportunity to study the important legal issues in a pending court case to enhance their understanding of the Judiciary’s role in government, and how it resolves disputes in our democracy.

To prepare for the case, students studied a curriculum developed by the Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center and the Students for Public Outreach and Civic Education of the University of Hawaiʻi’s William S. Richardson School of Law. Attorneys from the HSBA volunteered their time and facilitated a moot court activity where students had an opportunity to argue the case themselves.