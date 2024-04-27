Applications available for 2024 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival

The 11th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival will be held at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Nov. 1-2, 2024. PC: (2023) Maui Chamber of Commerce

The Maui Chamber of Commerce invites product vendors and food truck operators to submit applications for participation in the 2024 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival. Scheduled for Nov. 1-2, 2024, the 11th edition of this annual celebration will take place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.



Presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce, this two-day event is the largest products show in Maui County. It offers an opportunity for local businesses that produce “Made in Maui County” products to meet with prospective retailers and wholesalers and connect with new customers.

Applications are due by June 28, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Download applications below:

The event is supported by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, Hawaiian Airlines as the Title Sponsor, and many local businesses who support small businesses.

