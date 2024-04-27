Emergency slope repairs will close remote Alelele Point roadway 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays starting May 1

Alelele Point: A portion of county roadway along Alelele Point will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting May 1, 2024. The closure is expected to last five months. After work hours, only local residential traffic will be allowed access. PC: County of Maui

A portion of remote county roadway at Alelele Point near Mile Marker 39 will be closed to all traffic, with the exception of emergency vehicles, between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday starting May 1, 2024, due to an emergency slope repair project on the makai side of the road, according to a County of Maui Department of Public Works announcement today. The road closure is expected to last five months, the department said.

After working hours, only local resident traffic will be allowed access.

Alelele Point is located on the southeast side of Maui and connects Kaupō and Kīpahulu.

Prometheus Construction has been contracted by the county for the emergency repairs on the makai side of the roadway. After rockfalls last year, Prometheus Construction conducted emergency repairs on the mauka side of the Alelele Point roadway.

Rain earlier this year caused the makai edge of the road to collapse, and access was limited to local traffic in lighter vehicles as of Jan. 30.

Meanwhile, Public Works has been facilitating geotechnical exploration work and engineering assessments ahead of the anticipated slope repair project.

For general information about the Department of Public Works, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.