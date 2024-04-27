Maui News

Maui Humane Society offering reduced adoption fees during ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

April 27, 2024, 9:00 AM HST
PC: Maui Humane Society

Between May 1 to May 15, adoption fees at all Maui Humane Society adoption locations will be reduced in price. This includes adoption fees of $0 for dogs and cats six months and older, as well as $50 adoptions for kittens under six months old. The special will be available at the Maui Humane Society shelter, in addition to Petco in Kahului and Cat Cafe Maui at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

The “Empty the Shelter” event is part of a national effort that’s helped more than 226,000 pets find loving homes since 2016. It was started by BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) to make an immediate impact on the nation’s ongoing pet homelessness problem. During the spring, the foundation looks to support the adoption of thousands of pets across 410 shelters across 43 states experiencing capacity crises.

“The nation’s animal shelters are facing a capacity crisis and need your help now. Adoptions have slowed while a surge in owner surrenders due to families facing economic and housing challenges has left tens of thousands of highly adoptable pets desperate to find homes,” said BPF Founder Cathy Bissell.

Although pets can feel like a gift in terms of the joy they bring to life, BPF reminds prospective pet parents that adopting a pet is a long-term commitment.

