Wildfire property owners opting for Alternative Debris Removal Program encouraged to sign up for online notices

Debris and ash clearing at 100th residential property in Lahaina. (2.14.24) PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Office of Recovery is urging wildfire property owners who opt for the Alternative Debris Removal Program to stay informed by signing up online for important notices.

Owners whose properties were destroyed by the August 2023 wildfire have two options for debris removal:

Government-Sponsored Consolidated Debris Removal or

or Alternative Debris Removal Program.

Under the government-sponsored program, there are no out-of-pocket costs incurred by the property owners, while the alternative program allows property owners to opt out and manage the cleanup with their own licensed contractors.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Private debris removal is conducted at the homeowner’s expense and must meet or exceed the health and safety standards set by local, state, and federal agencies. Compliance entails adhering to all legal requirements for disposal, utilizing authorized disposal sites, implementing best management practices for on-site activities, ensuring proper transportation and documentation of debris, conducting soil testing, and implementing erosion control measures.

The County is in the final stages of defining the process, guidance documents and forms for private fire debris removal, subject to approval by the Maui County Council.

Important deadlines for homeowners:

June 15, 2024: Application deadline to sign up for either the Alternative Debris Removal Program or obtain an approved Right-of-Entry (ROE) for the Government-Sponsored Consolidated Debris Removal, per adopted standards

Application deadline to sign up for either the Alternative Debris Removal Program or obtain an approved Right-of-Entry (ROE) for the Government-Sponsored Consolidated Debris Removal, per adopted standards Aug. 1, 2024: Work Plan submission deadline for private cleanup

Work Plan submission deadline for private cleanup Sept. 15, 2024: Cleanup deadline (30 days after acceptance of the Work Plan)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To ensure that property owners receive critical updates regarding the Alternative Debris Removal Program, owners are encouraged to sign up at www.mauirecovers.org/alternativeprograms.