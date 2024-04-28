Community meeting on County’s proposed water-delivery agreement with Free Market Ventures, May 8

A community meeting featuring members of Department of Water Supply and Free Market Ventures, LLC took place at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani on March 28, 2024. Another meeting is planned on May 8 to gather community input and update the public on proposal. PC: JD Pells

Council Member Tom Cook and Council Vice-Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura will co-host a community meeting at 6 p.m. on May 8 at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center. The meeting’s intent is to gather input from the community and provide information regarding the County of Maui’s proposed water-delivery agreement with Free Market Ventures.

In early April, in response to community feedback and at the request of Director of Water Supply John Stufflebean, the Maui County Council recommitted Resolution 24-47 to the Water and Infrastructure Committee for further review. The resolution authorizes Mayor Richard T. Bissen’s administration to enter into an agreement with Free Market Ventures, LLC, which includes drilling wells in Kula and the County purchasing water from the private source.

“As the Council further reviews this potential agreement, it is important for us to continue involving the community in the process,” said Sugimura.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The Water and Infrastructure Committee also looks forward to continue working with the Department of Water Supply in examining this potential agreement and assessing its impacts to our community,” added Cook.

The Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center is located at 91 Pukalani St. in Pukalani.