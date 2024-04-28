Fresh Help Maui and Maui Eat Local launch ‘The Lahaina Cookbook’

Fresh Help Maui & Maui Eat Local launches The Lahaina Cookbook

Fresh Help Maui and Maui Eat Local Magazine gathered 100+ food and drink recipes from West Maui’s most loved chefs and restaurants to pay homage through a new project, “The Lahaina Cookbook.”

The cookbook will be available in print and digital format beginning June 1, 2024. Pre-sale began online on April 2, 2024 at thelahainacookbook.org. The cookbook will launch in person on June 1 at the 2024 Maui Ag Fest & 4-H Livestock Fair in Wailuku. Visit the Maui Eat Local information booth.

The cookbook features food and drink recipes, many from West Maui chefs and restaurants who experienced significant loss due to the 2023 wildfires and were directly impacted. The cookbook also asked each chef and restaurant to update readers on their business and career status, to encourage continued support.

All sales are designated through the nonprofit partner, Fresh Help Maui. Fresh Help Maui is a grass-roots nonprofit founded by friends who came together in the first days following the 2023 Maui wildfires to help rebuild and eventually thrive.

Changing Tides Foundation is the fiscal sponsor, as the delivery of a 501(c)(3) status is awaited. Tax-deductible donations go directly to helping Maui recover through food, sharing, education and community-driven events, according to the announcement.

Maui Eat Local is a project that educates visitors and residents on the benefits of supporting locally-owned eateries. Featured chefs, food trucks, and restaurant members strive to source at least 40% of their ingredients from local purveyors. Participating companies are local, Maui-based businesses, focused on a circular economy.