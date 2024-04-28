Huliau Youth Environmental Film Festival, May 4



















Maui Huliau Foundation, an environmental education nonprofit serving Maui’s youth, will host their annual Huliau Youth Environmental Film Festival at the Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku on Saturday, May 4 from 7-8:30 p.m. This outdoor showing will feature eight short environmental films created by Maui students from various schools over the past school year.

“This year’s festival has a great variety of films, from short TV commercial parodies made during our spring break program, to our longest film focused on the importance of Lahaina created by students from Lahainaluna” said Malia Cahill, Executive Director of Maui Huliau Foundation. “Students also created documentaries on tourism and feral cats, as well as an animated film sharing stories about how some of Hawai’i’s worst invasive species arrived in the islands. We welcome everyone to join us to help celebrate these wonderful student-made films.”

Advance reservations can be made on their website along with a donation of any amount in support of their filmmaking programs. The showing will take place outdoors in the garden and guests can bring their own blanket or chairs. No alcohol or large coolers allowed. Popcorn and baked goods will be available for purchase.

A festival program, parking map, and more information can be found on the festival website: www.mauihuliaufoundation.org/festival.

Maui Huliau Foundation, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that promotes environmental literacy and leadership among Maui youth ages 12-18. The Huliau Environmental Filmmaking Club is their longest running program. In the past 14 years, the program has produced hundreds of student films, which have been selected over 185 times by national and international film festivals. Maui Huliau is also hosting youth programs and teacher professional development opportunities this summer.

Huliau Youth Environmental Film Festival. PC: Maui Huliau Foundation