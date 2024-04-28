Maui High School’s Chelsey Konno named 2024 Citizen Scholar for Maui County
Maui High School’s Chelsea Konno was named the 2024 Citizen Scholar for Maui County. She will be attending Johns Hopkins University following graduation. Also recognized from each public school within Maui County were: Penelope Tupou of Baldwin High School; Hennessy Arroyo of Hāna High & Elementary School; Gizelle Rodrigues of Kekaulike High School; M. Jee Abara of Lahainaluna High School; Hershey Lei Estacio Manuel of Lānaʻi High & Elementary School; and Kilinaheokekai Puhi of Molokaʻi High School.
The Citizen-Scholars Awards recognize exemplary high school students from Hawai‘i’s public school system. One top student is picked from each campus. Each Citizen-Scholar receives a $1,000 scholarship to go toward his or her college endeavors; the top student from each of the four counties is awarded an additional $2,500. Two top seniors, one male and one female representing the Class of 2024, receive an additional $5,000.
The students were honored during a 20th milestone celebration at the annual Citizen-Scholars Awards luncheon on Friday at the Prince Waikīkī. Since its inception in 2005, the event has honored 840 outstanding seniors from public schools across the state and presented scholarships nearing $900,000. The prestigious awards program is a collaboration between the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association, Hawai‘i Department of Education, and Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
“It brings me immense pride to recognize the 42 exceptional students selected as this year’s Citizen-Scholars. These brilliant young minds represent the future of our community, and we are honored to support their academic journey,” said Mufi Hannemann, HLTA’s president and CEO. “This program reaffirms our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering excellence in education, athletics, and civic engagement. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each of these student leaders and look forward to witnessing their remarkable contributions to Hawai‘i and beyond.”
To commemorate the program’s 20th anniversary, Southwest Airlines donated roundtrip plane tickets to the honorees, which would allow them to travel during their freshman year of college to return home to Hawai‘i or embark on an educational journey within the country.
These outstanding students were recognized within the following categories:
Top two students (one male, one female):
- Bransen Hatakenaka, Hilo High School, Hawai‘i Island (attending University of Southern California)
- Alanna Nicole Rillorta, Campbell High School, O‘ahu (attending Princeton University)
Top county students (one from each county):
- Lehua Norris, Konawaena High School, Hawai‘i Island (attending Yale University)
- Priscilla Matthews, Kaua‘i High School, Kaua‘i (attending Pomona College)
- Chelsey Konno, Maui High School, Maui (attending Johns Hopkins University)
- Kayuga “Kai” Jade Garcia de Guzman, Waialua High and Intermediate School, O‘ahu (attending University of Pennsylvania)
2024 Citizen-Scholars
- ʻAiea High School – Angel Martinez Ko
- Baldwin High School – Penelope Tupou
- Campbell High School – Alanna Nicole Rillorta
- Castle High School – Kelsey Kakugawa
- Farrington High School – Crisca Cudal
- Hāna High & Elementary School – Hennessy Arroyo
- Hilo High School – Bransen Hatakenaka
- Honokaʻa High & Intermediate School – Kaiah-Lexie Martinez
- Kahuku High & Intermediate School – Lawren Pao
- Kailua High School – Chloe Ishigo
- Kaimuki High School – Vuong Phan
- Kaiser High School – Nikayla Noelani Centra
- Kalaheo High School – Ahryanna McGuirk
- Kalani High School – Stephanie Lee
- Kapaʻa High School – Kayla Marie Dugay Perez
- Kapolei High School – Jake Ishikawa
- Kaʻū High & Pahala Elementary School – Danny Eder
- Kauaʻi High School – Priscilla Matthews
- Ke Kula Kalapuni O Anuenue High School – Kapiolani Anderson
- Keaʻau High School – Maria Sun
- Kealakehe High School – Malina Chiddo
- Kekaulike High School – Gizelle Rodrigues
- Kohala High School – Maekayela Galam
- Konawaena High School – Lehua Norris
- Lahainaluna High School – M. Jee Abara
- Lānaʻi High & Elementary School – Hershey Lei Estacio Manuel
- Leilehua High School – Dayson Gonzaga
- Maui High School – Chelsey Konno
- McKinley High School – Jennifer Li
- Mililani High School – Elizabeth Ryan
- Moanalua High School – Tuyen Thai Pham
- Molokaʻi High School – Kilinaheokekai Puhi
- Nānākuli High & Intermediate School – Catalina Naki-Alforte
- Pāhoa High & Intermediate School – Lindsey Nicole Julian
- Pearl City High School – Andie Shimizu
- Radford High School – Sadie Schulz