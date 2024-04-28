Maui High School’s Chelsey Konno named 2024 Citizen Scholar for Maui County

Chelsey Konno from Maui High School was the selected the 2024 Citizen Scholar winner for Maui County.

Maui High School’s Chelsea Konno was named the 2024 Citizen Scholar for Maui County. She will be attending Johns Hopkins University following graduation. Also recognized from each public school within Maui County were: Penelope Tupou of Baldwin High School; Hennessy Arroyo of Hāna High & Elementary School; Gizelle Rodrigues of Kekaulike High School; M. Jee Abara of Lahainaluna High School; Hershey Lei Estacio Manuel of Lānaʻi High & Elementary School; and Kilinaheokekai Puhi of Molokaʻi High School.

The Citizen-Scholars Awards recognize exemplary high school students from Hawai‘i’s public school system. One top student is picked from each campus. Each Citizen-Scholar receives a $1,000 scholarship to go toward his or her college endeavors; the top student from each of the four counties is awarded an additional $2,500. Two top seniors, one male and one female representing the Class of 2024, receive an additional $5,000.

The students were honored during a 20th milestone celebration at the annual Citizen-Scholars Awards luncheon on Friday at the Prince Waikīkī. Since its inception in 2005, the event has honored 840 outstanding seniors from public schools across the state and presented scholarships nearing $900,000. The prestigious awards program is a collaboration between the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association, Hawai‘i Department of Education, and Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

“It brings me immense pride to recognize the 42 exceptional students selected as this year’s Citizen-Scholars. These brilliant young minds represent the future of our community, and we are honored to support their academic journey,” said Mufi Hannemann, HLTA’s president and CEO. “This program reaffirms our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering excellence in education, athletics, and civic engagement. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each of these student leaders and look forward to witnessing their remarkable contributions to Hawai‘i and beyond.”

To commemorate the program’s 20th anniversary, Southwest Airlines donated roundtrip plane tickets to the honorees, which would allow them to travel during their freshman year of college to return home to Hawai‘i or embark on an educational journey within the country.

The 2024 Citizen-Scholars gathered for a group photo with emcees Howard Dashefsky and Brigette Namata from KHON2, Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association President & CEO Mufi Hannemann, Hawai‘i State Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi, and Honolulu Star-Advertiser Director of Operations and Advertising Denise Ching.

These outstanding students were recognized within the following categories:

Top two students (one male, one female):

Bransen Hatakenaka, Hilo High School, Hawai‘i Island (attending University of Southern California)

Alanna Nicole Rillorta, Campbell High School, O‘ahu (attending Princeton University)

Top county students (one from each county):

Lehua Norris, Konawaena High School, Hawai‘i Island (attending Yale University)

Priscilla Matthews, Kaua‘i High School, Kaua‘i (attending Pomona College)

Chelsey Konno, Maui High School, Maui (attending Johns Hopkins University)

Kayuga “Kai” Jade Garcia de Guzman, Waialua High and Intermediate School, O‘ahu (attending University of Pennsylvania)

2024 Citizen-Scholars