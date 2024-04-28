Maui News
Service trip planned to Palikū, crater wilderness area of Haleakalā
The Friends of Haleakalā National Park are planning a three-night service trip to Haleakalā Crater, May 25-28, 2024. The volunteer trip is for experienced hikers and backpackers with a desire to help preserve Native Hawaiian ecosystems.
Participants will stay in the Palikū patrol cabin and remove invasive species to protect nēnē habitat.
For details and how to sign up, visit www.fhnp.org, then email the leader at [email protected].
