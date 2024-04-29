Kula man critically injured in motorcycle crash on Makawao Ave.

A 28-year-old Kula man suffered critical life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash on Makawao Avenue Sunday night.

The incident was reported at 7:31 p.m. on April 28, about 100 feet southwest of Ai Street.

A preliminary police investigation reveals that an orange 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was exiting a parking area onto Makawao Ave. when a grey 2022 Yamaha MT-03 motorcycle, traveling southwest on Makawao Ave., collided into the side of the truck. Police say the motorcyclist engaged his breaks, but struck the pickup and was ejected.

The motorcyclist was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The operator of the Chevrolet, a 49-year-old Hāna man, was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for minor injuries and was released after receiving treatment.

Police say their investigation reveals the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The operator of the Chevrolet was reportedly wearing a seatbelt, and the vehicle’s side airbags did deploy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol is pending as the investigation is ongoing.