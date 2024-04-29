Lānaʻi High & Elementary vice principal named 2024 Hawaiʻi National Outstanding Assistant Principal

Lānaʻi-High-and-Elementary-Vice-Principal-Jennifer-Pimentel is honored as Hawai‘iʻs 2024 National Outstanding Assistant Principal.

The Hawai‘i Elementary and Middle School Administrators Association (HEMSAA) named Jennifer Pimentel, vice principal at Lāna‘i High & Elementary, as Hawai‘iʻs 2024 National Outstanding Assistant Principal.

Pimentel, an alumna of Lāna‘i High & Elementary, is credited with cultivating positive relationships within the school, between the school and its community, and throughout the Department.

“Mrs. Pimentel has shown remarkable leadership qualities while demonstrating a positive attitude and exemplary professionalism by handling complex situations with confidence and tact,” Lāna‘i High & Elementary Principal Douglas Boyer said. “Her interpersonal skills with colleagues and school stakeholders are unparalleled, and she has consistently gone above and beyond to develop a shared understanding of collective state, district and school initiatives and policies.”

Boyer added that she has helped reduce student behavior issues at the school, led a donation drive to benefit victims of the Maui wildfires, and even filled in as a substitute teacher for a quarter to ensure students had a highly qualified teacher.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“In my five years working with Mrs. Pimentel, I’ve witnessed her evolve as a resilient, clear-sighted leader,” said Simeona Tajiri, a teacher at the Lāna‘i High & Elementary’s Hawaiian language immersion school, Ke Kula Kaiapuni ‘o Lāna’i. “Continuously learning, adapting and upholding a steadfast vision of our school as a familial have with the heart of our island community, she lives the words she signs at the end of every email: ‘I ulu nō ka lālā i ke kumu,’ (Branches grow because of the tree, children grow because of their teacher).”

Pauoa Elementary School Principal Dale Arakaki was named the state’s 2024 National Distinguished Principal.

The event also recognized Pauoa Elementary School Principal Dale Arakaki the state’s 2024 National Distinguished Principal at an awards event Sunday, citing his “unwavering commitment to the betterment of education.”

Molokaʻi’s Daniel Espaniola, principal of Kaunakakai Elementary was a finalist as the Maui District honoree.

The National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) award annually recognizes elementary and middle school principals from across the country who set high standards for instruction, student achievement, character and climate for their students, families and school staff.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As the stateʻs National Distinguished Principal of the year, Arakaki will represent Hawai‘i and be recognized for his excellence in leadership along with other national state awardees.

Arakaki, who has led Pauoa Elementary as principal for 10 years, is credited with dramatically boosting academic achievement at the school, a Title I school where half of the students identify as low-income and qualify for free or reduced lunch. The school also narrowed the achievement gap between students with high-needs and their peers.

“Under his guidance, Pauoa achieved (National Blue Ribbon School) status in 2018, a testament to his strategic vision, effective decision-making, and dedication to academic excellence,” said Linell Dilwith, complex area superintendent for schools in the Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area, which includes Pauoa Elementary. “Daleʻs ability to inspire and motivate both students and staff has led to significant advancements in educational outcomes.”

Beyond impressive academic success, Arakaki is praised for fostering a school culture of pride, open communication, community and ‘ohana.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Principal Arakaki not only stresses the importance of academic learning but, even more important to me, the personal growth and development of the students’ character,” said Sergio Alcubilla, a Pauoa Elementary parent and member and officer of the Pauoa Ohana school PTA and School Community Council. “The school motto of, ʻBelieve to Achieve, Stand Up, Be Heard, Letʻs Excel Now!ʻ is one that Principal Arakaki brings to life at Pauoa Elementary.”

Arakaki’s career in Hawai‘i public schools spans 27 years, starting as a school counselor at Kamaile Elementary where he later taught and served as vice principal. He also served as vice principal at Waipahu Elementary before joining Pauoa Elementary in 2014.

Pictured: Principal nominees (seated).

Arakaki (Honolulu District) was one of seven finalists for this year’s top principal award – representing each of the Departmentʻs school districts. Other finalists were:

Lynne Ajifu, principal of Mililani Ike Elementary (Central District)

Daniel Espaniola, principal of Kaunakakai Elementary (Maui District)

Sam Izumi, principal of Kapunahala Elementary (Windward District)

Noreen Kunitomo, principal of Hōnaunau Elementary (Hawai‘i District)

Jean Morris, principal of Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle (Kauai District)

Kim Sanders, principal of ‘Ewa Makai Middle (Leeward District)

Other finalists recognized for the vice principal award were:

Kevin Dias, vice principal at Kaimuki Middle

Deanna Shibaoka, vice principal at Pearl Harbor Kai Elementary

Taharaa Stein, vice principal at Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle

Lisa Tominaga, vice principal at Kanoelani Elementary

The honorees for both awards were recognized at an event at the Hawai‘i Okinawa Center on Sunday by Superintendent Keith Hayashi, Deputy Superintendent for Academics Heidi Armstrong, HEMSAA officers and board members, Greg Young, president and CEO of sponsor HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, and school and complex area administrators, colleagues and supporters.

“Outstanding school leaders are visionaries who create and guide our educational system toward our shared goal of improved student achievement. They are planners, designers and builders who integrate their vision of academic success into their school models and produce consistent progress over time,” Superintendent Hayashi said. “It is my great honor to recognize and celebrate our distinguished nominees for their leadership in cultivating learning environments where all of our students and staff thrive.”