Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce opens nominations for 2024 Gintong Pamana Leadership Awards

This year’s Gintong Pamana Leadership Awards celebrate the resilience and resourcefulness of community leaders who have overcome challenges and inspire hope. Screen grab from Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce website

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its 2024 Gintong Pamana Leadership Awards. The awards recognize outstanding members of the Maui Filipino community who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, professional excellence and a commitment to community service.

With the theme “Maparaan at Katatagan” (Resourceful and Resilient), this year’s awards celebrate the resilience and resourcefulness of our community leaders who have overcome challenges and continue to inspire hope.

Since 1995, the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce has been dedicated to honoring leaders in various fields, including public service, arts, medicine, law, education and community service. Nominations are now open for deserving individuals, including unsung heroes who have made significant contributions through their selfless dedication to our island home.

The Gintong Pamana Leadership & Scholarship Awards banquet will start at 5:30 p.m. June 12 at the Maui Beach Hotel. It will be an evening of celebration and recognition, honoring awardees for their outstanding contributions to our community.

Nominations for the Gintong Pamana Leadership Awards can be submitted online here. The deadline for submissions is May 6, 2024.

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce invites individuals and organizations to participate in this event through purchases of admission tickets, sponsorship packages and advertising opportunities. Additionally, scholarships will be awarded to high school graduates from various schools in Maui.

For more information, visit the chamber’s website here; or email [email protected].