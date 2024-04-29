Maui Surf Forecast for April 30, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 07:54 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 11:52 AM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 6:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Tiny surf will persist along north facing shores through Friday, with a small pulse of northwest swell swell expected this weekend. A small long period south-southwest swell will fill in tonight, peak Tuesday, and ease Wednesday, followed small background level surf on south shores for the rest of the week. Choppy surf along east facing shores will decline over the next couple of days, then gradually increase as trade winds rebuild. Rough east shore surf will likely rise above seasonal average Friday into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.